37-year-old WWE star has matched John Cena's incredible record: What is it?

WWE is breaking records after records, either at the company level or at the superstar level. This time, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has achieved a feat held by 16-time WWE Champion John Cena.

Yesterday, Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its year-long wrestler rankings. This year, the number one spot went to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Finishing first this year ties him with John Cena, with both of them topping the rankings three times in their careers.

Seth Rollins has topped the PWI rankings in 2015, 2019, and 2023, whereas John Cena has been number one in 2006, 2007, and 2013. Second place went to Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief fell one spot down after ruling the charts last year. Third place went to AEW Intercontinental Champion Jon Moxley.

WWE Superstar's family member reacts to his Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 rankings

This year's PWI is dominated by the Shield, Rollins, Reigns, and Moxley from the top three of the industry, with the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever, Gunther, sitting at fourth.

While fans are quite happy with these rankings, a WWE superstar's family member isn't very impressed with the rankings. While all the top superstars made it into the top 5, Cody Rhodes shockingly made it to number 10. The American Nightmare's sister Teil took to Social media to express her discomfort.

"Someone at PWI has an [sic] beef with someone in family and It’s really ugly on their end. So that’s why I care. They are lucky certain people take the high road cause it’s cancelable."

The American Nightmare's ranking is surely a surprise. Cody Rhodes has been the face of the WWE since his return. He has put on some great storylines and matches, especially those against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare has made the top 10 of the PWI rankings only four times in his career, out of which he shockingly hasn't made the top 5 even once. His best ranking was number 6 in 2022 last year.