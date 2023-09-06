37-year-old WWE star to turn heel instead of Drew McIntyre? Exploring potential swerve

It’s only a matter of time before Drew McIntyre snaps and turns heel on his tag team partner Matt Riddle. The WWE Universe has been anticipating this ever since the Scottish Warrior began his partnership with the Original Bro on WWE RAW. However, what if WWE pulls a swerve at the last minute? Let’s explore the possibility.

It is unlikely that WWE will turn Matt Riddle heel instead of Drew McIntyre. The company reportedly isn’t looking to push him as a solo star. It can be assumed that he’ll stick to his current babyface gimmick. On the other hand, McIntyre needs a heel turn to freshen up his character, which has grown stale after his program with Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

As far as McIntyre’s heel turn is concerned, WWE won’t likely pull the trigger on that yet. The former WWE Champion is pretty much the face of WWE India. He will be part of the roster working Superstar Spectacle this Friday, September 8, at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

WWE has also added a top NXT prospect to the line-up for their big event in India. The company announced that former NXT Champion Braun Breakker will attend the live event alongside Matt Riddle, Shanky, and Jinder Mahal.

Drew McIntyre could be Cody Rhodes’ next opponent

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle teamed up against Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a tornado tag team match this past Monday on RAW. A miscommunication between McIntyre and Kofi Kingston allowed the Raiders to pin Riddle.

McIntyre was livid after the match as Riddle tried to calm him down. The Scottish Warrior said he wasn’t too happy to see Jey Uso on WWE RAW and would see Cody Rhodes if Jey Uso messed up on the red brand.

The subtle tease might lead to a heel Drew McIntyre versus a babyface Cody Rhodes program on RAW. We’ll have to wait and watch.

