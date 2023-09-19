38-year old to follow in Jey Uso's footsteps following RAW? Analyzing the possibility 

Jey Uso is currently working on WWE RAW as its newest member. On the recent edition of the red brand, the Samoan star faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match in the main event, which resulted in the victory of The Scottish Warrior after interference from The Judgment Day.

However, after the match, the villainous faction attacked Jey, but McIntyre kept watching rather than saving the Samoan. The show concluded with Cody Rhodes coming to Jey's rescue from the RAW faction.

The ending of the show seemed to tease McIntyre's frustration with Jey Uso despite emerging victorious in their match. This potential scenario could lead to McIntyre following the same steps taken by Jey Uso before, which is quitting the brand. Jey joined the red brand after quitting SmackDown due to his issues with The Bloodline.

Even during Jey's first RAW appearance, Adam Pearce revealed that one RAW superstar would be traded to SmackDown as a result of Jey joining the red brand. So, in the upcoming weeks, McIntyre could be the one who demands a trade to the blue brand due to his trust issues with the Samoan star.

It would be interesting to see how things unfold in the near future. McIntyre's trade to SmackDown could open up some major opportunities, including a dream match against John Cena amid speculation of a heel turn.

What happened between Jey Uso & The Judgment Day

Since Jey Uso joined RAW, he has been heavily involved with The Judgment Day. Not only this, but the former Right Hand Man also got some invitations regarding joining the villainous faction. However, in the recent edition of RAW, the actions of Jey cleared his intention of not joining the red brand.

As the recent edition of RAW unfolded, with Cody Rhodes coming to assist the Samoan star against the villainous faction, it seems clear that the feud between these two is likely to continue.

Moreover, the upcoming Premium Live Event of the company is Fastlane 2023. Cody Rhodes & Jey are already advertised and featured on the promotional poster for the show. A potential tag team match could take place on the show with Jey & Rhodes facing The Judgment Day, keeping the current storyline in mind.

It would be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks as we are heading towards Fastlane 2023.

