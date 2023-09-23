38-year-old former WWE champion to align with John Cena in order to get revenge on Roman Reigns? Analysing the possibility

AJ Styles was taken out of action this week on WWE SmackDown when Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked him backstage. The Bloodline was sending a message to Styles and later to John Cena. The duo proved that even though Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus, the stable is still going strong.

Before the attack, Cena had already signed the contract for a match and could now be a handicap bout against Uso and Sikoa at Fastlane. Reports suggest that LA Knight was supposed to save the day last night, but given his recent illness, there is another perfect candidate who could step in.

Jey Uso has his own fair share of issues with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, which is why he made the move over to RAW. In his absence, his brother has re-joined the family stable, and the two men could cross paths once again if Main Event Jey Uso steps in to help John Cena at Fastlane.

Why could Jey Uso help John Cena in his match against The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane?

Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns; he is the only man to do so in more than three years, and that holds a lot of weight in WWE. He also has some unfinished business with his brothers, and since he currently has some issues with The Judgment Day, who recently aligned with The Bloodline, it would all make sense.

Jey Uso has a lot of enemies, but having someone like John Cena in his corner could help him out in the long run, and wrestling the tag match against his family could allow him to finally get some revenge on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

Do you think Jey Uso will come back to SmackDown to help John Cena against The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.