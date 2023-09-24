38-year-old responsible for AJ Styles' attack on SmackDown? Hint: It's not Roman Reigns

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked AJ Styles backstage. John Cena attempted to save Styles, but he couldn't reach there on time, leading to The Phenomenal One being stretchered away.

Later, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso continued their onslaught on John Cena and landed multiple blows on the 16-time World Champion. After the show ended, many wrestling fans speculated that Roman Reigns was behind the attack on Styles and Cena.

While Reigns could be the one who orchestrated the attack on Cena, it seems as if another SmackDown superstar planned the assault on AJ Styles. The wrestler in question is Karrion Kross. During SmackDown, Kross posted a video on his Instagram along with a cryptic caption. In the clip, The Doomwalker was watching John Cena's entrance on the latest episode of the blue brand.

"Seeing your entrance in Hershey was awesome, but I'm not telling you something you don't already know," Kross wrote in the caption.

Kross could be the one who planned an attack on Styles because he potentially wanted to be Cena's partner at Fastlane. Also, given AJ Styles and Kross shared a rivalry, seeing him succeed and team up with Cena might have caused the 38-year-old to be jealous.

LA Knight was scheduled to save John Cena in the absence of AJ Styles

After AJ Styles was taken to the hospital, John Cena made his way to the ring to confront Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. But, this move by the legend backfired as The Bloodline members landed a solid beating on him. While many expected someone to save Cena, no one came to his aid.

However, that was not the plan. As per multiple reports, LA Knight was supposed to interfere and save the Leader of Cenation. While the stage was set for Knight to save Cena, the segment unfortunately had to be canceled at the last minute due to a medical issue.

After the show, it was revealed that LA Knight left SmackDown after he tested positive for Covid-19. While it was disappointing to see Knight not appear, fans will hope The Megastar quickly recovers so that he can make a big comeback and be involved in a massive feud.

The last time LA Knight was involved in a rivalry was against The Miz. While Knight settled the score with Miz at Payback and SmackDown last week, this time, when he returns after his recovery, it will be interesting to see whom he takes on. Given he is a massive star, Knight is expected to receive a major push.