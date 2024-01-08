38-year-old star to attack and hospitalize CM Punk on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk is set to appear on WWE RAW tonight. The Straight Edge superstar last appeared on the red brand before Christmas. Punk declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble during a heated promo segment with Seth Rollins.

It is unknown if Punk is set for physicality on the show this week. That being said, the Second City Saint might be attacked by a 38-year-old star. The person in question is none other than Drew McIntyre, and he might not be in a good mood tonight.

The Scottish Psychopath failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW: Day 1. McIntyre prevented Damian Priest from cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract, but he failed to beat the Visionary for the title.

The shocking defeat, coupled with months of pent-up frustration over not being able to win a big match, might prompt McIntyre to take out his anger on the WWE RAW locker room. However, with Punk seemingly building a feud with Rollins, this may be very unlikely.

It remains to be seen if we will get an even more violent Drew McIntyre on the show tonight.

CM Punk to take on 41-year-old star in first-time match-up on WWE RAW? Analyzing the potential

CM Punk has yet to have his comeback match on television. The Straight Edge Savior wrestled Dominik Mysterio in his in-ring return at a WWE House Show in Madison Square Garden on December 26. Punk defeated Dom with a GTS that night.

Expand Tweet

It is possible CM Punk could take on Damian Priest in an impromptu match on WWE RAW tonight. Punk had teased a potential feud with The Judgment Day during his interaction with the group several weeks ago on the red brand.

Fans can check out the current card for WWE RAW below:

CM Punk returns

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa

JD McDonagh vs. The Miz

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.