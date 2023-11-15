38-year-old superstar to feud with Randy Orton upon his WWE return? Post Survivor Series plans explored

All signs now point to the highly anticipated return of Randy Orton to the Stamford-based promotion. The rumors surrounding his comeback have gained even more momentum, particularly in the aftermath of Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn and alignment with The Judgment Day on RAW.

To provide context, Cody Rhodes, alongside Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn, is set to face the Judgment Day inside the WarGames structure at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Initially, both teams only had four members each. However, recent developments on the red brand, with McIntyre joining the villainous faction, strongly suggest his role as the fifth member on their side for WarGames.

Conversely, the name that consistently emerges in rumors for the fifth member of the heroic team is Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes even teased Orton's return during the off-air moments of the recent RAW, further fueling speculation and excitement for the upcoming clash. However. the return of The Viper against the Judgment Day at Survivor Series might also rejuvenate the rivalry between Orton and Drew McIntyre following the WarGames match.

In this potential scenario, Team Rhodes could emerge victorious in the double-structured match, with Orton playing a pivotal role in securing the victory. This triumph might lead to a confrontation between Orton and the Judgment Day in the aftermath episode.

The confrontation ensuing tension could pave the way for a feud between McIntyre and Randy Orton, especially if McIntyre claims himself to be the leader of the Judgment Day faction.

Given their history of engaging in classic matches, another feud between McIntyre and Orton would undoubtedly add excitement to the current landscape of the red brand.

What other surprises might happen at Survivor Series besides Randy Orton

Amidst fervent excitement among fans for Randy Orton, the potential return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion has also become a hot topic. The buzz surrounding Punk's return has intensified due to subtle hints and teases dropped by the company during their shows. Notably, Punk himself continues to add fuel to the speculation.

In a recent development, Punk shared a story on his official Instagram account, using this year's Survivor Series official theme while showcasing his workout stats. This deliberate choice by the Best in the World seems to indicate that he is well aware of the heightened expectations among fans regarding a possible comeback to the company. Many also believed that CM Punk might be trolling fans through his latest story.

As anticipation builds, it remains to be seen whether these potential hints will come to fruition at Survivor Series WarGames.

