38-year-old wrestler to attack Cody Rhodes before his match vs. Shinsuke Nakamura? Exploring WWE RAW preview

Shinsuke Nakamura has been hovering over Cody Rhodes' head for weeks now. As a result, the two superstars will lock horns in a match tonight on Monday Night RAW as Rhodes looks to exact vengeance.

However, The American Nightmare could see an unfortunate fate as a SmackDown superstar could attack him before or during the match. The name in question is none other than Jimmy Uso.

The 38-year-old might make an unexpected appearance on WWE RAW to sabotage Cody Rhodes' opportunity, as he has always been a thorn in the bu. As a result, this will add layers to the rivalry between Roman and Cody.

Furthermore, this will also prolong the Cody vs. Shinsuke feud, as the storyline has just started to unfold. WWE has been building Nakamura for this feud for a long time, and it might not culminate tonight on RAW.

Therefore, Jimmy Uso could play a key role in prolonging this feud. Moreover, the continuation of this feud will also keep The American Nightmare away from chasing Roman Reigns to finish his story.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that Jimmy could interfere in the match between Rhodes and Nakamura tonight on WWE RAW. He could possibly attack Cody before or during the match.

Possible reason why Cody Rhodes is feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he had one goal in mind: to capture the WWE Championship, a title that his late father could never win during his time in the company.

The American Nightmare got an opportunity to finish his story at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to do that, as Roman Reigns shattered his hopes by defeating him at The Show of Shows.

Since then, he has been tracing his path to the kingdom of The Tribal Chief. According to rumors, WrestleMania 40 could be the place where Cody Rhodes finally gets to finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns.

Therefore, WWE has seemingly put him in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, as Mania still has months to go. Moreover, a feud with The King of Strong Style will give him impetus before going to The Showcase of the Immortals.

