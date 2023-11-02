38-year-old WWE star to ruin Damian Priest's MITB cash-in dreams? Exploring a swerve at Crown Jewel 2023

Damian Priest has been lurking in the shadows with his Money In The Bank briefcase for a while. He has been looking for an opportunity to cash in his contract on the World Heavyweight Champion.

Crown Jewel could be the place the 41-year-old will finally look to capitalize as he cashes in during the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, only to see his dreams shattered by a 38-year-old superstar.

During the closing moments of the match, when the two superstars would be lying down in the ring, Damian Priest might walk down the ramp with his MITB briefcase to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion.

As soon as the cash-in was announced, The Punisher could lift an exhausted Seth Rollins and hit him with a South of Heaven to ensure his victory.

However, before he could pin the champion, he might receive a vicious Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre, which will likely spark a thunderous reaction from the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, the Scottish Warrior could shatter the 41-year-old's dream, leading to a failed Money In The Bank cash-in at Crown Jewel 2023.

Is Damian Priest next in line to become the World Heavyweight Champion?

Damian Priest has made several attempts to cash in his MITB briefcase, only to fail every time. While in most instances, his Judgment Day members became the reason for it, at other times, luck simply wasn't on his side.

However, with him holding the Money In The Bank contract, there is always a possibility that he will capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at some point.

Nonetheless, he might not be the next in line to wrap the coveted gold around his waist. Dave Meltzer speculated that Damian Priest might have a failed cash-in, which could be due to The Judgment Day.

"Priest can either win or he can have Finn Balor or The Judgment Day cost him, like kind of happened on Raw already, so he could lose but have a stronger storyline from losing," Dave Meltzer said.

Moreover, WWE might have long-term plans for the World Heavyweight Championship. The company might be planning to keep Seth Rollins champion at least until WrestleMania 40.

