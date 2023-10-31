Drew McIntyre to lose to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel because he is going to leave WWE after his contract ends? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre is set to get a major opportunity at regaining a world title when he faces World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rolins at Crown Jewel. While fans want The Scottish Warrior to finally witness the moment of winning a championship in front of a live audience, McIntyre may be shortchanged again.

As per multiple sources, including The Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre has still not re-signed with WWE. His current contract expires after April 2024. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that McIntyre would not win the world championship at Crown Jewel if he didn't renew his contract with the company by then.

''With McIntyre doing his unique turn it would be a perfect time for him to win the title, but unless he signs a new deal I don’t think they would make that call, even though they’ve got about five months before his contract would expire.'' said Meltzer

The Scottish Warrior won his first WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, the show had no live audience because of COVID protocols.

McIntyre not signing with WWE despite having the opportunity to win the world championship indicates that he might be looking to leave after his contract ends.

Bill Apter believes Drew McIntyre will lose at Crown Jewel

During the latest installment of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mac Davis hosted and featured Bill Apter's prediction that Seth Rollins would emerge victorious over Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

Apter, however, expressed his belief that foreseeing the match's result was pretty straightforward, yet he expected that the two athletes would deliver an exceptionally intense and memorable showdown.

"Seth Rollins will retain the title in probably one of the hardest worked matches either he or Drew McIntyre have had," Bill Apter said.

With McIntyre not re-signing with the company, it is almost certain that The Visionary will emerge victorious. However, Rollins' win at Crown Jewel would signify that the former WWE Champion has limited time left in the company and will likely go after his contract ends.

