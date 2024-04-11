38-year-old WWE superstar must quietly leave The Bloodline amid Roman Reigns' absence

The Bloodline suffered its biggest blow to date at WWE WrestleMania XL last weekend. Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes, while Jimmy Uso suffered defeat in his first-ever encounter with his brother, Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns and The Rock will likely be away from WWE programming for the next couple of months. With no leading figure present in the coming days, things may get worse for The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest developments that could take place in the near future is the departure of Jimmy Uso from the group. There are several major reasons why this could happen.

Jimmy Uso could be drafted to another brand

The WWE Draft is scheduled to take place at the end of this month, and it usually features some tag teams or factions splitting up.

It is possible that Jimmy Uso might get drafted to RAW while the other members of his family are picked by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The former Tag Team Champion is seemingly the weakest link in The Bloodline, so he may be let go by the blue brand.

The desire to reunite with Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso has not achieved much since turning his back on Jey. Meanwhile, the latter won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title alongside Cody Rhodes after leaving The Bloodline and is now on his way to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This could lead to Jimmy realizing that he needs to reunite with his twin brother to be successful in the Stamford-based promotion. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could book a scenario like this because the Tag Team Belts were split up at WrestleMania, so the company needs a strong tag division that could compete for both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Solo Sikoa could cause chaos following Roman Reigns' loss

Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania embarrassed The Bloodline, and Solo Sikoa will likely go on a rampage starting tomorrow night on SmackDown because of it.

Jimmy Uso already witnessed the downfall of The Tribal Chief, and with his younger brother likely heading into self-destruction mode, he may want to part ways with the group before it's too late.

Jey Uso stated that he still loves Jimmy Uso after WWE WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso got the victory over Jimmy Uso on Night One of WrestleMania XL. He was interviewed backstage after the match, where he admitted that he still loves his brother, despite their fallout last summer.

"I have conflicted emotions because at the end of the day that’s still my twin brother, I still love my brother and I see the good in Jimmy. He kinda hit me with the okie doke out there and he tried to catch a W on me. I really did believe him, my twin telepathy was going off."

It looks like Jey will be open to reforming The Usos at some point in the future. With no one around to lead The Bloodline for the foreseeable future, this may be the best time for Jimmy to leave the group, as he will not be questioned about his desire to reunite with Jey.

Poll : Will Jimmy Uso leave The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion