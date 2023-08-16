38-year-old WWE Superstar needs to turn heel for the first time in three years on RAW

WWE needs to consider a long overdue heel turn for a 38-year-old superstar after three years of being a babyface.

Drew McIntyre has been a fan-favorite since 2020 and was the MVP of the company during the pandemic. He captured the WWE Championship twice, once by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, both of his reigns occurred during the pandemic, and he never got to share the moment with fans.

McIntyre has suffered a string of heartbreaking losses of late. He battled Roman Reigns at Clash of the Castle last year and had the match in the bag until Solo Sikoa's main roster debut spoiled his party. The Enforcer of The Bloodline attacked McIntyre, and Reigns was able to capitalize to retain the title. McIntyre also failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther after multiple attempts this year.

On Monday's edition of WWE RAW, Matt Riddle convinced Drew McIntyre to be his tag team partner against The Viking Raiders. The duo picked up the win and were confronted by New Day backstage. New Day challenged them to a match next week, and Matt Riddle immediately accepted without consulting McIntyre.

Now Drew McIntyre is a bonafide star, and forming a tag team with The Original Bro is hardly the stuff of his dreams. The former champion could finally decide that enough is enough and turn heel for the first time in three years. Riddle may believe that he has found a replacement for Randy Orton, but in reality, he could be walking into a trap on the red brand.

Vince Russo calls out WWE for replacing Randy Orton with Drew McIntyre on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of McIntyre serving as Randy Orton's replacement in a tag team with Matt Riddle last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the angle was unoriginal. Vince Russo added that all WWE did was swap out McIntyre for Orton and felt like the company was recycling storylines.

"Bro, all you did was Orton with McIntyre. That's all you did! And bro, Orton, and Riddle were together three years ago, Chris? That's all you did. You took one guy out, and you put another guy in." [From 21:40 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Drew McIntyre is a threat to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship as things stand, but could become the superstar to dethrone The Visionary if he turns heel. Rollins is currently involved in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura, but Drew McIntyre could force himself to be next in line by causing chaos as a heel on WWE RAW in the weeks ahead.

