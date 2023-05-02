38-year-old WWE Superstar could turn face for the first time if Shane McMahon returns

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar may turn babyface for the first time in his career if Shane McMahon decides to return to the company.

Shane made a disastrous appearance during Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles when he challenged The Miz to an impromptu match. Things took a turn for the worse as McMahon tore his quad shortly after the bout began. Snoop Dogg co-hosted the show alongside The A-Lister and decided to improvise. The famous rapper hit The Miz with the most hilarious People's Elbow of all time but managed to salvage the segment after Shane's injury.

Shane O'Mac will always get a pop from the crowd when he returns, but he has always been much better at being a heel character. Baron Corbin has been a villain his entire career, but a recent heartwarming reaction from fans could lead to the company wanting to try him out as a babyface.

Corbin recently broke his 167-day losing streak by defeating Rick Boogs at a WWE Live Event in Paris, France. The crowd gave Baron an incredible reaction, which he was incredibly moved by. After years of playing the bad guy, he could finally be portrayed as a babyface if Shane McMahon returns as a power-hungry authority figure. A victory over McMahon at a future premium live event may be just what Corbin needs to finally connect with the WWE Universe.

Shane McMahon returns to the gym after injury at WWE WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon isn't taking any days off after suffering a torn quad at WrestleMania 39.

Despite the significant injury, the 53-year-old is already back at the gym training. Shane took to Instagram to share a video of him working out after undergoing surgery for his torn quad.

"Week 3 post op work @sandersfitperformancecenter with the king @last_king_2 @sandersfit_ LUKE MILLER DPT. @lukemillerpt"

Shane likely doesn't want WrestleMania 39 to be the final image fans have of him competing in the ring. He could return as an authority figure and begin a conflict with Corbin by declining to book him on the show. Wrestling fans may eventually feel sorry for The Lone Wolf and rally behind him.

WWE fans have been booing Baron ever since he debuted on the main roster at WrestleMania 32 and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It would be fascinating to see if they would be willing to cheer him around the world if he were to be involved in a bitter rivalry with a heel Shane McMahon.

