39-year-old babyface to ruin Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins seems to have been in a new feud after beating Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023. Last week on RAW, it was confirmed Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023.

Since then, many in the WWE Universe have been excited to see the match between the two. While both men are equally capable of winning at the PLE, there is a possibility that a 39-year-old RAW superstar could ruin the match. The superstar in question is Sami Zayn.

During a backstage segment on the latest edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre was seen taking a shot at Zayn for never being a world champion. He also added to the burn by saying Sami would never win one. This could be a reason the 39-year-old could interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and The Scottish Warrior at Crown Jewel.

Upon his interference, Sami Zayn could cost Drew McIntyre his opportunity to win the world championship. By doing so, he could start a feud with the Scotsman and announce himself as a title challenger. While this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE takes this story forward.

WWE legend claims Seth Rollins will face controversial superstar at WrestleMania 40

Since being terminated from his contract at All Elite Wrestling, speculations suggest CM Punk is on his way to WWE. While a deal between the two parties hasn't materialized yet, fans and pundits have already begun speculating potential feuds for Punk if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WWE legend Konnan speculated that CM Punk would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. He referred to the several times WWE teased Punk's return.

"You think that Rollins wouldn't wrestle Punk? I think he would. 'Cause, first of all, he wouldn't be saying those lines about him in his promos if he had heat with him. He's actually saying lines that Punk said before. There's no reason, you know, Corey Graves made a, you know, "The biggest trick the devil ever did is that he didn't exist," you know, Punk actually said that."

Konnan further added.

"Rollins, you know, there's like three lines that he said in Ring of Honor in-ring that they're actually using on TV. That can't be a coincidence, and if Rollins is saying it, that means he's cool with it. So, I think we will see Rollins against Punk." [From 2:18-2:55]

While a match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk is pure speculation for now, it makes sense, given there will be real-life heat between the duo. Based on comments from Rollins, it seems the current World Heavyweight Champion is not a big fan of Punk.