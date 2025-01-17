39-year-old faction leader to request Triple H to leave RAW due to a major reason? Potential SmackDown move explored

Triple H has been quite busy on RAW, as the move to Netflix marked a new era for WWE. At the same time, the Transfer Window opened the way for roster changes, and one of those changes was when Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks moved to SmackDown.

This transfer was announced by Karrion Kross during a backstage segment with The Miz on RAW this week. Kross and The Final Testament had a feud with The Wyatt Sicks, but WWE Creative ended it with the latter's move to the blue brand.

Still, things might change, and Karrion Kross could approach Triple H and request a move to SmackDown as well so he and The Final Testament can continue their feud with The Wyatts. It is unclear whether The Game would approve such a move, but it would make sense given the abrupt end to their feud on RAW.

In addition, Karrion Kross and The Final Testament now lack direction, so a move to the blue brand could keep them on track.

The move to Netflix brought a lot of excitement to WWE, with the RAW premiere on the global streaming platform on January 6 marking the beginning of a new era for the company.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H opened up about how things work between the two companies and why 'sky is the limit' for WWE after the move to Netflix.

"Netflix gets it, you know, I believe we've been with USA for a long period of time because they understand it. The numbers are there; Netflix is a numbers company and I believe they will run with that and the sky is the limit. There's just something to be standing out there and when that red light goes on, you know there's 283 million subscribes that have the opportunity to tune in and see what you do globally, all at once," Triple H said. [h/t WrestlingInc.com]

The first two episodes of RAW on Netflix appear to be a success for WWE, and things are expected to improve further heading to WrestleMania 41, as the Road to Mania has begun as well.

