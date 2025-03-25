39-year-old star to miss WrestleMania due to injury; shocking betrayal? - 4 Directions for Jimmy Uso following WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired yesterday on Netflix, and it was an eventful episode. Both the Men's Intercontinental Championship and the Women's Intercontinental Title were on the line. Additionally, John Cena and Cody Rhodes had a big segment together.

Heading into the show, the company promoted A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller versus Jey Uso and a mystery partner of his choosing. That mystery partner ended up being none other than Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

The Usos reuniting was a nice surprise for most, but not for A-Town Down Under. The twins defeated Theory and Waller and even went on to have a run-in with the Ring General, Gunther.

Following Jimmy's surprise appearance on RAW, many are wondering what's next for the Samoan star. This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for Big Jim following his appearance on the red brand yesterday.

Below are four directions for Jimmy Uso following WWE RAW.

#4. Jimmy could stay by Jey Uso's side

As noted, Jimmy Uso had Jey Uso's back on WWE RAW. This was in a few ways, however, not just the match against A-Town Down Under. Yes, of course, they were a great team and were successful, but Jimmy's support went beyond that.

Big Jim was acting as a mentor of sorts for his 'younger' brother. The WWE stars have often said that despite being twins, Jimmy was always the one who led them and Jey looks up to his brother. With the advice and words of encouragement Jimmy offered on RAW, it is easy to see why he's so important to Jey.

Following his appearance on the red brand, Jimmy could remain by Jey's side. Given the major match Jey has at WrestleMania, he could very much use both the moral and emotional support Big Jim can offer.

#3. He could challenge for the WWE United States Championship

LA Knight is the WWE United States Champion. He first won the title last year by defeating Logan Paul but ultimately lost the belt to Shinsuke Nakamura. He has since dethroned The King of Strong Style and won the title back.

Now, LA Knight is looking to defend his belt at WrestleMania. On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso confronted The Megastar, making it clear he was desperate to get on WrestleMania and saw the United States Title as his path towards the event.

If Jimmy truly wants to find his way to WrestleMania, the U.S. Title may be the way to go. Uso challenging Knight for the gold and winning it, either at WrestleMania or beforehand, would be great if Jey can also manage to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Twins a singles champions would be a great story.

#2. He could be brutally assaulted and injured before WrestleMania

In addition to being the moral support for Jey Uso on WWE RAW and his tag team partner, Jimmy also provided much-needed assistance in another way. He was Jey's defender against the Ring General, Gunther.

When Gunther tried to lay out Jey after their bout against A-Town Down Under, Jimmy saved Jey from being savagely attacked yet again. Later, backstage, Big Jim went on to slap Gunther and challenge him to a match on WWE RAW next week. Unfortunately, that level of disrespect may prove to be a mistake.

Gunther may snap and injure Jimmy during or after their match on RAW next week. He isn't above hurting someone, especially to send a message. If the Ring General takes out Jimmy before WrestleMania, it might do irreparable damage to Jey's morale.

#1. Jimmy Uso could shockingly betray Jey and cost him a world title again

WWE SummerSlam 2023 was a major night for Jey Uso. He went one-on-one with Roman Reigns, aiming to stop the cycle of abuse from his cousin and with a major goal in mind: winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Jey had already pinned Reigns in tag team action, so it was believable that he could beat him one-on-one. He nearly did, too, but then a shocking thing happened. Jimmy Uso cost his brother the title. This led to the pair splitting up for over a year.

At WrestleMania, history could repeat itself. In what would be a shocking and heartbreaking moment, Jimmy could cost Jey the title again. This time, he couldn't even lie and say he did it for Jey's own good. Instead, it would be sheer jealousy.

