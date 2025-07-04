Sami Zayn is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Karrion Kross on Monday Night RAW. With SummerSlam just a month away, fans have been wondering who will face him at the annual spectacle. There is a possibility that Zayn may be involved in a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and his opponent could be none other than Kross.

Rumors have been swirling that The Doom Walker could leave the company after SummerSlam. According to Fightful Select, Karrion Kross' contract with WWE is set to expire this August, and the two parties haven't reached an agreement yet. The recent report has sparked a flurry of speculations among fans that the 39-year-old may part ways with the global juggernaut.

While the chances of Kross leaving the company are low, WWE can turn this real-life situation into a storyline angle. The former NXT Champion has been getting unfathomable support from fans lately. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team could showcase a prominent storyline, citing that Karrion Karrion does not intend to sign a new deal and that SummerSlam would be his last PLE.

Meanwhile, The Doom Walker could challenge Sami Zayn to a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at The Biggest Party of The Summer to put an end to their rivalry. The company adding such a huge stipulation while Kross' contract is about to expire would make fans believe that the latter could actually leave the company after SummerSlam.

This could take this storyline to new heights, adding a lot of intrigue and drama to this potential bout. Moreover, WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam this year, and a match of this magnitude will add grandeur to the show. However, this is entirely speculation as of now, and it remains to be seen what The Game has in store for the rivalry between Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn.

Karrion Kross to cause a shocking character change within Sami Zayn?

Karrion Kross has been trying to get into Sami Zayn's head for the past few months. Time and time again, the former NXT Champion has urged the Canadian star to unleash his dark side and show the world what lies within him. He has been constantly manipulating Zayn, but it has not affected the latter yet.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been holding to his morals and ethics firmly. However, it does not look like he will be able to protect himself from Kross' malignant antics for long. The Doom Walker's actions could eventually lead to Sami Zayn turning heel down the line.

Karrion Kross has a history of bringing psychological change within people, as every superstar he feuds with undergoes significant character changes. They either turn heel or embrace a dark side down the line. There is a high chance that Zayn may also fall prey to the Karrion Kross effect.

This could ultimately result in his much-awaited heel turn. However, if it doesn't happen, the continuation of this feud on RAW would be redundant. Nevertheless, the angle discussed above is nothing but speculation.

