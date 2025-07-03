Karrion Kross breaks character; makes massive WWE revelation

Karrion Kross continues to work in singles competition after WWE's decision to disband The Final Testament following the releases of Paul Ellering and The AOP. Kross has mainly been working in backstage segments, but he has now returned to the ring amid his feud with Sami Zayn.

Despite being a heel, the former NXT Champion has emerged as a fan favorite, getting a warm welcome from fans in WWE arenas. Karrion Kross recently spoke with "Foundation Radio" and revealed when he started receiving this warm reception from fans.

"I felt it coming after the match with AJ (Styles) this year. I felt it a way that people were receiving me. It was very different right when I was working actually with Kofi (Kingston) and Woods and Miz and Truth at the time. I felt something changed, you know something was landing very differently. But, it really began to spark after that match with AJ, And there was a promo I did online. It was right after the match with AJ. Something resonated with people. Something began to click right there. And then I felt it in Las Vegas, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal," Karrion Kross said. [segment from 01:56 to 02:35]

As the former NXT Champion continues his feud with Sami Zayn on RAW, the question now is whether WWE Creative has any plans to push him going forward.

Karrion Kross reacts to how the fans received his match with Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia

Kross and Zayn finally got the chance to settle their differences in the ring by having a match at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last weekend.

Both got a warm reception from the fanbase, with the former Intercontinental Champion being a fan favorite there. Kross, meanwhile, admitted that he was impressed by the loud ovation he received.

"Every single time I have [been to Saudi Arabia], I was received very, and Scarlett as well, very warmly bt the audience. I wasn't entirely positive it would be that big, especially against Sami. They have taken him on as one of their own and it was just incredible and it felt really good," the former NXT Champion said. [From 04:21 to 04:43]

Heading into Saturday Night's Main Event (July 12) and SummerSlam (August 2 & 3), it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Kross.

