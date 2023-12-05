39-year-old superstar to return after 6 months on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential storyline inclusion

There are many superstars who are currently away from WWE television. One of those could potentially make his return tonight on Monday Night RAW and insert himself in an ongoing storyline.

The name in question is Dexter Lumis. The 39-year-old could make his return after six months to help DIY against Imperium. The two factions have been at loggerheads for weeks now.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will battle Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match tonight. There has been tension between the two members of Imperium lately.

Therefore, Gunther could play a key role in putting Kaiser and Vinci on the same page, eradicating the rift between them. Following the match, Imperium could launch an attack on DIY to display their solidarity.

As a result, Dexter Lumis could return to WWE programming and help DIY to even the odds. This could equalize the numbers game and lead to a major storyline angle between both factions.

Possibility of Dexter Lumis returning to WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis was last seen on WWE television on the May 15, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW. Back then, he competed in a Battle Royal match on the red brand.

When it appeared that WWE had started to push the 39-year-old on the main roster, he was abruptly taken off television. The possibility of him returning tonight on RAW is apparently quite low.

WWE seemingly has no plans for the former NXT star, as he was not put in any major storylines on the main roster except in a feud with The Miz. Moreover, there have been no reports about his potential comeback.

Furthermore, the match between DIY and Imperium is seemingly to highlight whether Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser can co-exist and work as a cohesive unit in the tag team match.

The entire storyline revolves around the ongoing tension between the two members of Imperium. Therefore, adding Dexter Lumis to the mix looks quite implausible at the moment.

However, the possibility of Lumis returning to WWE RAW tonight cannot be ruled out either. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 39-year-old superstar on the main roster.