39-year-old WWE star to beat Jey Uso and win his 4th World Title at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso defeated Gunther to win his first World Title at WrestleMania 41. It was a historic moment for him and his fans, as it marked the payoff of a year-long hardship. However, The YEET Master's title reign may not be a long one, as SummerSlam could be where it all ends. A top star could knock him off the pedestal to win his fourth world title in WWE.

Ad

Drew McIntyre might beat Jey Uso to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The speculation arose due to a recent report from WrestleVotes. According to it, the 39-year-old will move into the main event scene and enter the World Title picture now that WWE's biggest annual spectacle is over.

John Cena, who holds the Undisputed WWE Championship, is currently a heel, and McIntyre is unlikely to go after him. With Jey Uso being an ultimate babyface, he is the perfect option. The Scottish Warrior has been chasing gold for the past few years and a championship run is long overdue. The company might bank on him at the summer spectacle and give him what he deserves the most.

Ad

Trending

SummerSlam will be held on two nights this year, and it could be the perfect stage for Drew McIntyre's big win. His character work in the past few years has been quite impressive, and WWE could reward him by giving him the world title. If such a scenario unfolds, it would indeed be a fitting end to Jey Uso's title run and a perfect way to begin a new era in WWE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is an interesting prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how things shape up for The YEET Master from here on.

Jey Uso to reunite with Jimmy Uso after SummerSlam 2025?

Jey Uso may be at the top of the world right now, but for how long? Well, at some point, he is destined to lose his title, and that could be SummerSlam. Even if it happens, the company may still find a way to put him in the spotlight.

Ad

The YEET Master could reunite with his brother Jimmy Uso, and that could be the only option. The two brothers have shared the screen multiple times since October last year. WWE may have very well noticed that both got a loud reaction from the fans every time, especially during Big Jim's appearance in the Jey vs. Gunther feud.

So, Triple H could potentially capitalize on The Usos' popularity, and why not? The Game could reunite them for yet another historic run as a tag team. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the tag team division has been quite chaotic, and Jimmy and Jey could bring a change of air.

Well, such an angle would also keep Jey Uso relevant despite losing the World Title. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now, and only time will tell what the future holds for The YEET Master.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More