39-year-old WWE star to ditch his current faction and join Bray Wyatt? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Bray Wyatt. He is expected to return as soon as Money in the Bank weekend, with a program in mind for SummerSlam. However, we could see something different from the two-time Universal Champion upon his comeback as he returns to his "roots."

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, aka Erick Redbeard, has cryptically teased the return of The Wyatt Family. He tweeted a picture holding his signature sheep mask from his time in Bray Wyatt's faction, leaving some to believe a reunion is in order.

Things obviously won't be the same without Mr. Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, but WWE can launch a "new" version of The Wyatt Family upon Bray's return. If that is the case, Wyatt can add Rowan and potentially his brother, Bo Dallas, to the group, with Braun Strowman joining when he returns next year. However, another name that could be added to the mix is Dexter Lumis.

Lumis would be a perfect fit for such a faction, thanks to his creepy persona. Silence can be deadly, especially when paired with a master on the microphone like Bray Wyatt. To do so, the former NXT Superstar would have to betray his current teammates, The Way.

The popular faction recently reunited backstage on RAW, with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis once again together. It would be quite a tragedy if the latter were to leave his "wife" for the Wyatts. Long live InDex.

However, for now, this is merely a tease from somebody currently not in WWE. It remains to be seen if things materialize and The Wyatt Family makes a comeback.

Who could Bray Wyatt target upon his potential WWE return?

Whether or not Wyatt returns with his "family," WWE needs to ensure his first feud back is a good one. His run before going on hiatus left much to be desired, with the Pitch Black Match against LA Knight being his only televised in-ring outing since returning at Extreme Rules 2022.

This is WWE's opportunity to make us excited about him again. When Bray Wyatt returns, I hope we see more traditional feuds from him with less fluff. I want to see him in PHYSICAL matches instead of weeks of Firefly Funhouses that build to a so-so match with bad lighting. This is WWE's opportunity to make us excited about him again. https://t.co/vGv7rKxdNW

Bray Wyatt is rumored to return on RAW, home to some great potential opponents. One of them is Finn Balor, who is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

A third SummerSlam match between Wyatt and Balor would be quite the spectacle. Meanwhile, The Eater of Worlds can target every member of The Judgment Day during the build. Bray and Dominik face-to-face? Sign us up!

Who do you want Bray Wyatt to feud with when he returns? Let us know in the comments section below!

