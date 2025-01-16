39-year-old WWE star once went off-script while attacking Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW; what happened next?

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is one of the company’s strongest in-ring competitors. While The Beast Incarnate is known for always decimating his opponents, a 39-year-old star once went off-script while attacking him. So what happened after Drew McIntyre decided to plant an extra Claymore to Lesnar’s face?

Back in March 2020, The Scottish Warrior was in a feud with Brock Lesnar and was after the WWE Champion. Ahead of their confrontation at WrestleMania 36, the duo had a face-off in the ring where Lesnar tried to take McIntyre by surprise. However, The Beast Incarnate received a vicious Claymore to the face.

Drew McIntyre left the arena after this, only to return and hit the then-WWE Champion with another Claymore while the latter was on the ramp. He later picked up the championship belt and posed with it, before hitting The Beast Incarnate with another finisher.

Speaking to Talksport’s Alex McCarthy, who is also a special contributor to Sportskeeda, McIntyre revealed that picking up the title and the third Claymore wasn’t in the script. He also shared that the addition was Lesnar’s idea and he followed through with it:

“Then I walked out, looked Brock in the eye, and dropped him three times. And, I’m sure you probably noticed, one of those kicks wasn’t necessarily planned! He went out of his way – he felt the crowd because that’s how good he is and I’m a professional,” he said.

The Scottish Warrior expressed that he had a lot of respect for Brock Lesnar and appreciated that The Beast Incarnate didn’t hesitate to make him look good.

Brock Lesnar could make a WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar was last seen at the 2023 SummerSlam where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Following this, the former Universal Champion was supposed to make a comeback at the 2024 Royal Rumble. But he was removed from all the ongoing storylines owing to legal matters.

However, Triple H had mentioned a few months ago that WWE is open to working with The Next Big Thing and he could return whenever he wants. This could be a subtle hint that Lesnar has the green light to come back and he could do so at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Last year, Lesnar was reportedly replaced by Bron Breakker. If The Beast Incarnate comes back in the Rumble, he could start a feud with the Intercontinental Champion and demand answers for this.

