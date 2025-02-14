39-year-old WWE Superstar to be added to potential CM Punk match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk missed his opportunity to main event WrestleMania 41 after failing to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Best in the World is now set to participate in the Elimination Chamber match, and there are rumors of a potential Triple Threat match featuring Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Although the match has not been made official yet, there is a possibility that 39-year-old Drew McIntyre could also join the fray, making it one of the biggest Fatal Four-Way matches in history. While WrestleMania 41 plans are yet to be made official, supposedly after Elimination Chamber, reports have revealed a lot of backstage rumblings lately.

The Scottish Warrior was previously reported to face Damian Priest at the Grandest Stage of Them All after the latter eliminated McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, things changed when Dr. Chris Featherstone reported that McIntyre's opponent, possibly Priest, had requested WWE to reconsider their WrestleMania plans after seeing the fan backlash.

Trending

On the other hand, following Seth Rollins' vicious attack on Roman Reigns and CM Punk at ringside after all three stars were eliminated from the Royal Rumble match, there have been rumors of a Triple Threat match between them at WrestleMania. A recent update from WrestleVotes has nearly confirmed the match for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the match is a worthy main event, Drew McIntyre could be added to the mix after the Elimination Chamber to stack the battlefield and make things much more interesting.

This would bring all three top stars who have real-life heat with CM Punk together, and with major issues among themselves, massive action might unfold at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and must be interpreted accordingly)

CM Punk was also rumored to be a part of a different Triple Threat match earlier

Before recent reports nearly confirmed the Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins match, the Best in the World was said to be involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship match, potentially after a loss at the Elimination Chamber.

John Cena was supposedly set to win the match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania, while CM Punk could have used his favour from Paul Heyman to be added to the main event of the show.

However, with new reports, WrestleMania 41 plans seem to be all set and could get official very soon. Fans will have to wait and see what additional surprises WWE has in store on the Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback