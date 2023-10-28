39-year-old WWE Superstar to invade tonight's SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

A 39-year-old superstar may decide to invade tonight's WWE SmackDown following a series of misfortunes on RAW.

Triple H recently introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM, as well as informed Adam Pearce that he will the the RAW GM moving forward. Aldis' first course of action as SmackDown GM was to announce that Kevin Owens would be coming to the blue brand as compensation for the trade that sent Jey Uso to WWE RAW in September.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from The Usos in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. However, their title reign was underwhelming and now Zayn is all alone on the red brand. The Great Liberator recently suggested that he was worthy of a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, but came up short in his match against Drew McIntyre this past Monday night on RAW.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley distracted Sami Zayn and it led to him falling victim to a Claymore from Drew McIntyre. Zayn may decide to do something drastic tonight and invade SmackDown, possibly during the contract signing between LA Knight and Roman Reigns for their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Zayn battled Reigns for the title earlier this year at Elimination Chamber in Montreal but The Tribal Chief emerged victorious. The former Honorary Uce could show up on SmackDown to remind the wrestling world that he is still someone to be taken seriously and also to remind Roman Reigns that he hasn't forgotten about their history together.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims Sami Zayn is not popular with the casual viewing audience

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Sami Zayn is not a draw for the casual wrestling fan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that he had nothing against Zayn, but said that he does not believe he is a World Heavyweight Championship-level superstar. Russo then claimed that the WWE Universe was laughing at Zayn during his promo.

"Sami Zayn says, 'I am a World Heavyweight Champion-level superstar.' I literally laughed out loud. Listen, guys, I think I worked with Sami once, I don't know Sami, I got nothing against him. I do know this. He is not over with the casual viewing audience. If he's telling the casual viewing audience he's a World Heavyweight Championship level superstar, they're laughing out loud like I am." [4:40 - 5:15]

Sami Zayn is regarded as one of the best talents on the roster by most hardcore wrestling fans. Only time will tell if Zayn is ever able to make it back into the main event picture in WWE.

