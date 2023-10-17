"I literally laughed out loud" - Former WWE writer bashes Sami Zayn for 'major mistake' on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Sami Zayn's opening promo on RAW this week.

Zayn kicked off the show and addressed his teammate Kevin Owens' departure from the red brand. The former Intercontinental Champion then claimed that he finally had the chance to once again break out as a singles superstar.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Zayn's outburst. He laughed off The Master Strategist's claims that he was a top-level talent. He said casual fans never believed Zayn was World Heavyweight Champion material.

Russo further mentioned that he never had any personal vendetta against the Canadian star but genuinely didn't think Zayn could break through the glass ceiling.

"Sami Zayn says, 'I am a World Heavyweight Champion-level superstar.' I literally laughed out loud. Listen, guys, I think I worked with Sami once, I don't know Sami, I got nothing against him. I do know this. He is not over with the casual viewing audience. If he's telling the casual viewing audience he's a World Heavyweight Championship level superstar, they're laughing out loud like I am." [4:40 - 5:15]

Jey Uso rushed out to help Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's opening segment on Monday Night RAW this week was interrupted by The Judgment Day.

The nefarious faction made fun of the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion for being all alone and started to gang up on him. Just when things looked grim for Zayn, Jey Uso rushed to the ring with a couple of steel chairs.

Zayn, however, wasn't very excited to see his former Bloodline teammate and walked out of the ring as soon as The Judgment Day backed off.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops since things will surely get more complicated now that Jey and Cody Rhodes have lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship to the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

