39-year-old WWE Superstar to make his final appearance on Friday Night SmackDown this week? Exploring why it’s possible

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Jul 25, 2025 00:54 GMT
WWE SmackDown stage [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE SmackDown stage [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE has been featuring the build-up to SummerSlam every week on RAW and SmackDown, and the go-home episodes for both shows will air soon. SummerSlam is set to feature some of the most exciting matches and storylines in recent memory, with many of the biggest names in the industry expected to face off.

However, one major star who is set to miss the premium live event is 39-year-old Jimmy Uso. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has been involved in a feud with The Bloodline lately and might make his presence felt in the United States Championship Steel Cage match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, this could be his final appearance in WWE as a SmackDown star. After this week’s episode of SmackDown and a potential appearance at SummerSlam, which probably won't happen, Jimmy might switch brands and move to RAW, opening the door for new storylines and matches.

According to recent reports from WrestleVotes, the 39-year-old star could be switching brands after his wife Naomi moved to the Monday Night Show. This would mark Jimmy’s move to the red brand for the first time since 2019, as he has been involved in The Bloodline storyline for years.

Following his move to RAW, Jimmy could engage in the storyline involving Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, finally reuniting with his twin brother Jey to reform The Usos. This could mark a great reunion and bring back some interesting storylines.

Jimmy’s potential move could also give him the push that fans have been anticipating for a long time, finally opening up some big opportunities. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the 39-year-old if he decides to move to the red brand.

Hall of Famer recently discussed Jimmy Uso’s career outside WWE

Jimmy Uso has been in the wrestling industry for years now, and his father, Rikishi, has recently discussed his potential career outside the company. The Hall of Famer, in a recent edition of the Off The Top podcast, stated that Jimmy and his wife Naomi would both look great in Hollywood.

"Oh, I've been asking her and my son, Jonathan [Jimmy], for a minute, man, you know, what I mean? You know, it's time. They've been doing it for a minute, what, 17 years? And every time I see [them], 'When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?' So, let's hope. Hopefully, you know that happens. Hopefully, you know, they kind of, you know, venture out to other things, and entertainment. Besides professional wrestling, they're both great actors, they're in good shape, you know, they definitely got a lot of... they're charismatic. So, I think, you know, Hollywood could be calling their names." (From 19:18 - 20:00)
youtube-cover

While it's still unknown if Jimmy has any plans to go to Hollywood, time will tell what the star has planned for his career in the future.

