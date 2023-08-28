39-year-old WWE Superstar referenced during AEW All In

A WWE Superstar was referenced during AEW All In today in London.

All Elite Wrestling is holding the biggest show in company history today. Over 80,000 fans have packed into Wembley Stadium to watch the All In PPV. During the event, The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Adam Page) battled Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita in a six-man tag team match.

Konosuke Takeshita connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb, a move that has been in Sami Zayn's arsenal for years. AEW referenced Zayn by referring to him as El Generico, the name he used on the independent wrestling scene before signing with WWE.

WWE star Sami Zayn pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn shared an emotional message following the unexpected death of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away this week at just 36 years old. Wyatt was regarded as one of the more creative minds in the industry, and his return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 was a moment that most wrestling fans will never forget.

Following Triple H's announcement of Wyatt's death, the tributes to the superstar began to pour in from his peers and fans. Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn took to Twitter to honor Bray Wyatt after his passing. Zayn noted that he had a hard time accepting death but is grateful that he got the opportunity to spend time with Wyatt before he was gone.

"I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it. RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you," wrote Zayn.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships by defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Kevin Owens recently returned from injury and joined Zayn in his rivalry against The Judgment Day on RAW.

