39-year-old WWE Superstar could be The Judgment Day's secret weapon on RAW

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar could decide to help The Judgment Day during the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match tomorrow night on RAW.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world by defeating Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Fastlane last weekend in Indianapolis. JD McDonagh attempted to interfere but accidentally struck Priest with the MITB briefcase. Uso and Rhodes trapped Balor in the ring, and The American Nightmare connected with Cross Rhodes to win the match. The Judgment Day is scheduled for a rematch tomorrow night and could rely on outside interference from an unlikely source.

Sami Zayn has been coming up short as of late on the red brand, and the company even recently played the wrong entrance music for him. His tag team partner, Kevin Owens, was just announced as the compensation for the trade that sent Jey Uso to RAW last month.

Owens arrived on SmackDown this past Friday night and delivered a Stunner to Dominik Mysterio. Sami Zayn is now alone on the red brand and could make the shocking decision to join The Judgment Day after months of fighting with them.

The 39-year-old star could grab everyone's attention again by turning heel and helping The Judgment Day win back the Undisputed Tag Team Championships tomorrow night. Sami Zayn's popularity is not what it used to be, but he could remind the wrestling world of how great of a heel he can be by costing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso the tag titles.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley on Liv Morgan refusing to join The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently commented on Liv Morgan's decision not to join The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator extended an offer to Liv Morgan to join the group last year, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion didn't accept. Morgan is currently on WWE hiatus and was recently featured in The Kill Room movie.

During a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley shared that she has asked Morgan to join the faction multiple times, but she has refused out of stubbornness.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley.

Sami Zayn is one of the most talented superstars on the roster and has excelled as a heel in the past. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the three-time Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW.