4 AEW stars who can make a one-off WWE appearance before 2023 ends

Since 2019, All Elite Wrestling has presented an alternative product to WWE for fans to enjoy. While it may not be on the same level as World Wrestling Entertainment just yet, AEW has certainly hosted many big moments in recent years.

All Elite Wrestling has many performers who have never wrestled for the more established promotion, but there are some stars who made their name there before making the move to AEW.

With that in mind, join us as we look at four AEW stars who may make a one-off appearance in WWE before the year finishes.

#4 - Former WWE Tag Team Champions reunited

One scenario that fans would like to see that is also quite plausible is the appearance of Christian Cage. The Canadian made his name in World Wrestling Entertainment alongside his lifelong friend Edge.

This week on SmackDown, the fans and the company will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Edge's debut in WWE. A show like this will most likely feature many names from his past. If that is the case, Christian must at least appear in a video package congratulating his friend on his achievement.

Speaking on the Swerve City Podcast, Christian commented on his and Edge's approach to wrestling and how they would handle winning and losing.

"Our philosophy was always that we were going to branch off [into singles wrestlers]. We didn't want to become a stale act, we didn't want to be the guys who hung on to the team for too long." Christian added: "We cheered for each other through all our victories, picked each other up during our defeats. It's just the way we've always been." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#3 - A Rhodes reunion

One of the biggest stars in WWE today is also one of AEW's founders, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare, along with The Elite, was a huge part of bringing the promotion to life.

Cody's brother Dustin (fka Goldust) is still very much a key figure in AEW, being one of the more senior stars on the roster.

Given Dustin's history in WWE, fans may still see him appear for the company before the end of the year if Cody can capture the world title. A moment like that would absolutely need his brother and the rest of the Rhodes family celebrating with him.

During a recent interview with HOT 97, Cody was asked about his relationship with his brother, given their large age gap.

“No [Dustin never trained him]. He was always more helpful as far as we would get in the ring together – he actually came to my amateur wrestling practices, and he’d wrestle with me on the mat. We did not have a childhood together, so that was unique.”

#2 - DX in full force

Last year on Monday Night RAW and also on the 30th anniversary of RAW in January, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg all appeared as part of the iconic D-Generation X faction.

One person who was missing from the proceedings, however, was Billy Gunn. The former Intercontinental Champion was a huge part of the faction, and his omission left many fans confused.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated last year, Gunn was asked if he was meant to be a part of DX's reunions last year.

"Of course, I would have liked to have been there, but I understand that I work for another company. It was a collective decision. I’m not putting it on anyone. I’m not sour about it. We’re two separate companies, and it just didn’t work out." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

If DX does indeed appear on-screen again before the year comes to an end, then Billy Gunn will surely have to be a part of the proceedings.

#1 - The Best In The World returns

One AEW star who has been very vocal over the years about his disdain for WWE is CM Punk. His exit from the company in 2014 is still considered one of the most controversial moments in wrestling history.

Earlier this year, however, during his long absence from AEW, CM Punk arrived unexpectedly at an episode of RAW. Despite not appearing on-screen, the Chicago native reportedly showed up to the arena to make amends with many of his former colleagues, including The Miz and Triple H.

With those rivalries seemingly put on ice for the time being, there is now a chance that the former WWE Champion could one day make a triumphant return to the place he once called home, whether it be for a one-off appearance or a permanent re-signing.