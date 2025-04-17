4 AEW stars who can return to WWE for one night only during Wrestlemania 41 weekend

The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony will take place on April 18 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in its Bleaulive Theater. This year's ceremony is going to be special as Triple H, the current Chief Content Officer of the company, will be inducted into the HOF by his best friend, Shawn Michaels.

Ad

Former Divas Champion Michelle McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by her spouse, The Undertaker. Similarly, Lex Luger will be inducted by Diamond Dallas Page. Since it's a special WWE event, former superstars who are currently working with rival promotions can also return for one night during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Apart from the grand ceremony, one former superstar can also return for a night to change the outcome of a match.

Ad

Trending

On that note, this listicle will list four AEW stars who could return to the Stamford-based promotion for only one night during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#4. Ric Flair (To interfere during Night Two's main event match)

While the Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not advertised for an appearance in WWE since he works with AEW, he can still show up on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. John Cena is on a quest to break Flair's record of 16 WWE championship reigns, and The Nature Boy might not let it happen.

Ad

Last month, when Cena took Flair's name during his promo on RAW, the 76-year-old legend was quick to respond on social media. Flair said that no matter what happens, he'll fight his way to the ring to ensure that Cody retains the title against Cena.

Since John Cena will be going into the match as a heel, Ric Flair can come out to help Cody Rhodes retain the title, against the alliance of John Cena and The Rock.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Sting (To attend the HOF ceremony)

Considered one of the ultimate legends in the wrestling world, Sting, could also appear on the WrestleMania 41 weekend during the HOF ceremony. Sting's wrestling career is over after his last match at AEW Revolution last year. However, he is still under a 'legends' deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

However, Sting can show up at the BleauLive Theater on WWE's special request. After having a cold relationship with the Stamford-based promotion for several years, the WCW legend finally made his debut at the promotion in 2014 at Survivor Series. For the next two years, he was with the company, where he also squared off against Triple H at WrestleMania 31. So, Hunter can request the 65-year-old legend to be part of the company's special event.

Ad

#2. Buddy Mathews (To attend the HOF ceremony)

Former WWE Superstar, Buddy Mathews (Buddy Murphy), could also show up during the WrestleMania 41 weekend along with his wife, Rhea Ripley. He is currently a part of AEW, but Mathews has worked with the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years (2013-2021). His wife, Rhea Ripley, is a top women's superstar in the promotion, and he could accompany her to the ceremony.

Ad

#1. Keith Lee (To attend the HOF ceremony)

Just like Buddy Mathews, Keith Lee, who is also part of the AEW roster currently, can also attend WWE's HOF ceremony on April 18, 2025. The 40-year-old superstar has, though, been out of action reportedly due to injury, the special occasion of his former company is not something he would like to miss. He was part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2018-2021, but went through several health issues, especially after COVID-19, which kept him away from wrestling for a significant time.

The fans would be excited to witness some former WWE Superstars come to the company for one night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More