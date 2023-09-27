4 AEW stars WWE will be eyeing next after signing Jade Cargill

In the wee hours of Tuesday, September 26, 2023, ESPN broke the news that former AEW star Jade Cargill had signed with WWE. News of the inaugural TBS Champion signing a multi-year deal with the Endeavor-owned promotion caused great online excitement, with fans already fantasy booking her future on the roster.

Cargill becomes the second major on-screen talent to cross over from Tony Khan's stewardship to Triple H's camp after Cody Rhodes. Given her distinctive look and WWE's proven track record in marketing their top stars to a bigger crossover audience, it's hard to argue that it's not the right fit. After her switch, her new company will be on the lookout for their next big catch from the land of The Elite.

Let's look at four AEW stars WWE will have their eye on after snatching Jade Cargill.

#4: Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa could be WWE-bound

Thunder Rosa might find a more receptive locker room in Triple H's camp

Thunder Rosa has been off AEW TV for over a year. Having relinquished the AEW Women's Championship on the August 24, 2022 episode of Dynamite, La Mera Mera hasn't returned since amidst reports of backstage conflict with other female talent.

The Unstoppable could seek to escape this atmosphere that seems to breed hostility towards her, giving WWE the chance to swoop in and sign her up. Rosa's explosive in-ring style would most likely mesh well with the likes of Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley, making for many exciting dream matches. To top it off, her recognizable look would instantly allow her to stand out character-wise.

#3: Wardlow has been touted as the second coming of WWE legend Batista

Expand Tweet

Wardlow was arguably the hottest star on AEW programming in mid-2022. After breaking away from MJF and becoming an official member of the roster, Mr. Mayhem ran through all comers in dominant fashion. Built like a tank and looking like a runway model, the 35-year-old was red hot and looked ready to make the leap to world champion.

However, his enormous momentum came to a screeching halt, causing great malcontent among fans. After stop-start booking with the TNT Championship, it feels as if the powerbomb machine will never fulfill his potential in the land of The Elite. Given that WWE has often favored bigger stars with chiseled physiques, it could be the perfect next step for him.

Who better to book the man often compared to Batista than The Animal's backstage and on-screen mentor, who was also arguably his greatest rival?

#2: "Absolute" Ricky Starks' natural charisma would be a great asset

Expand Tweet

Over the years, AEW has marketed itself as the grounded, sports-based alternative to WWE's larger-than-life, more grandiose product. As a result, it has become the norm to associate superstars with more in-ring artistry than character work with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks is a star that, while not bad at all between the ropes, has made more fans due to his incredible charisma in promos. This is why many believe he would be better off under Triple H's character-based stewardship than Tony Khan's workrate-based style. Being one of Cody Rhodes' closest friends, the company could leverage this relationship to bring him over.

Fans would definitely be excited to see Starks spar on the mic and in the ring with the likes of LA Knight, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman.

#1: AEW World Champion MJF is arguably the biggest signing WWE can hope for today

Expand Tweet

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a self-proclaimed "generational talent." He is dynamite on the microphone, incredible in the ring, and massively over with fans. He is arguably AEW's biggest success story, having gone from a relative unknown as one of the company's founding talents to the cusp of becoming a crossover star as world champion.

MJF is the kind of talent that would flourish anywhere, so WWE would definitely love to have him on its roster. Imagine his potential promo battles with the likes of LA Knight, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, or even one-off verbal sparring sessions with The Rock and John Cena! Having recently received praise from The Undertaker, it's safe to say people within the Endeavor-owned company have their eye on him.

