4 best crossovers between WWE's main roster and NXT 2.0

WWE's NXT Worlds Collide 2022 was an amazing premium live event from top to bottom. The event was dominated by championship unification matches between the titleholders of the rainbow brand and the now defunct NXT UK. It marked the latter's final night in existence before the upcoming launch of NXT Europe.

Arguably every match on the night delivered, with Pretty Deadly being the only challengers to come away with a title on a weekend of huge implications for WWE. The North American and Women's Tag Team Titles were not defended against NXT UK talent, but rather stars from the main roster.

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop gave Katana Chance and Kayden Carter a run for their money, but the match between Ricochet and Carmelo Hayes was an instant classic. It was one of the best matches between a main roster star and a talent from NXT 2.0 since the third brand's September 2021 rebrand.

The barn-burner prompted us to come up with a list of our four favorite crossovers between the WWE main roster and NXT 2.0

#4: Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews returns to NXT 2.0 for an extended run

The Nigerian Prince is reigniting his flame on the rainbow brand

Apollo Crews' recent WWE career has been a rollercoaster. After spending years as a largely untapped gem, Crews achieved considerable success with his Nigerian Prince gimmick. He won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 37, going on to hold it for 124 days before somewhat fading back into creative limbo.

Crews recently resurfaced on NXT 2.0, receiving a hero's welcome from the Capitol Wrestling Center faithful. He has since worked with a number of talents, including Grayson Waller and new Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. The superstar has also teased a feud with NXT champion Bron Breakker.

Crews' run has been solid enough to earn him a place on this list. If he makes a major splash, such as winning the top title on the brand, he will surely jump higher on future lists.

#3: SmackDown Superstar Ricochet challenges Carmelo Hayes at Worlds Collide 2022

The mini-feud between Ricochet and Carmelo Hayes was so good that despite spanning one promo segment and one match, it made its way to this list. WWE's resident superhero, himself a former NXT North American champion, answered the A-Champ's challenge on the go-home episode for Worlds Collide. The pair exchanged heated words, promising to take each other to the limit at the premium live event.

The match did not disappoint, showcasing not only both men's high-flying genius but also their undeniable chemistry. Hayes emerged victorious in arguably the best match of his NXT career so far, with both men earning widespread praise. The WWE Universe can't wait for these men to square off again.

#2: AJ Styles teaches Grayson Waller a lesson in respect

The Grayson Waller Effect received a Phenomenal reckoning

When AJ Styles showed up on NXT 2.0 to interrupt Grayson Waller, fans were equally shocked and intrigued. The two-time WWE champion was one of the very few indy stars to go to the main roster without proving themselves on the developmental brand. When The Phenomenal One finally went through the curtains at the CWC, he was a veteran.

Styles and Waller had a brief but entertaining feud which showcased the NXT star's in-ring and promo abilities. Waller also gained exposure from this feud by bringing the fight to the Phenomenal One on RAW. Styles ended up victorious, but Waller showed that he could hang with the very best.

#1: Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler go to war over the NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler's NXT 2.0 run was one of the best use of a veteran on the brand in a long time. With The Showoff not having a creative direction on the road to WrestleMania 38, he challenged NXT champion Bron Breakker instead. The two-time WWE world champion played his part as the cocky veteran heel to perfection, providing excellent foil to Breakker's eager upstart energy.

They shared the ring thrice, with The Showoff dethroning and retaining against Breakker before the youngster reclaimed his title on the RAW after WrestleMania. Ziggler put on a masterclass in selling that reminded the WWE universe of his match with Goldberg at Summerslam 2019.

Most importantly, he added his illustrious name to both the lineage of the NXT title and the list of Breakker's victims, elevating both while giving his own career a soft reboot.

This is arguably the best template to follow with underutilized main roster talent going forward.

Do you want to see more crossover matches between WWE's main roster and NXT superstars? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

