Champion of America, an epic face turn - 4 best storylines WWE can book Kevin Owens in

This past Monday, Kevin Owens returned to RAW with a vengeance. He faced rival Ezekiel and absolutely obliterated him from start to finish. Fans wasted little time talking about his attitude change (adjustment?) and did so excitedly.

It is no coincidence that Owens' character shift comes with Triple H at the helm. The Game is a big fan of The Prizefighter and has worked with him for years. From making him the focal point of NXT to handing him the Universal Championship, the relationship between the two has always yielded substantial results.

Now that Owens is back and looking better than ever, WWE must capitalize on his momentum and book him like the megastar he could be. Here's a look at four possible storylines WWE can book Kevin Owens in and how they would flow with him.

#4. On our list of potential storylines, WWE can book Kevin Owens in: Reunite with Seth Rollins and decimate the tag team division

Heading into WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens formed an alliance with Seth Rollins, one of the best things about RAW back then. The two men displayed great chemistry, won many matches together, and were the most credible heel team on the roster.

With rival Riddle out of action, Rollins is currently feuding with The Street Profits. WWE could have Owens join the party and lay waste to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. This would be a statement of intent for the rest of the tag division and a warning sign for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The Visionary and The Prizefighter have a history with The Bloodline. A revenge tour with a more sinister Rollins and Owens could see Jimmy and Jey lose their titles.

#3. A feud with Bobby Lashley

Theory and Ciampa were solid challengers for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. However, they were also reasonably predictable matchups, considering The All Mighty's recent momentum. A vile and vicious Kevin Owens, on the other hand? Edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Owens' character change instantly makes him one of the biggest heels on RAW. He could be a credible challenger to Lashley, and one fans will get behind winning the coveted title. He is a former championship holder, calling himself The Face of America back in 2017. Who's to say history can't repeat itself?

#2. Become a Drew McIntyre-like heel

Remember when Drew McIntyre showed up on the main roster alongside Dolph Ziggler and declared his intentions to eliminate the product's weakness? Having displayed a lot more aggression in his beatdown of Ezekiel, we feel Kevin Owens can pull off a similar role to perfection.

During his NXT stint, Owens obliterated everyone in his path, including his best friend, Sami Zayn. Him targeting fan favorites in the name of cleaning up RAW and SmackDown would make him one of the biggest heels on the product. This could also lead him to one of the top titles on the red brand.

#1. Turn face and join hands with Sami Zayn

We could see The Bloodline turn on Sami Zayn any day now. This past Friday, The Usos warned the latter that he wasn't pulling his weight in the group. Given how they were never fully interested in hiring him in the first place, a betrayal cannot be far away.

If Zayn is left stranded by Roman Reigns and company, he will no doubt seek revenge against them. However, if he is to have any hope of overcoming formidable foes like The Bloodline, he will need someone on his side. Enter Kevin Owens, a man who was once The Master Strategist's best friend.

Owens and Zayn could join forces to take down the most dominant tag team WWE has seen in a while. They are a seasoned pair themselves and could believably take the fight to Jimmy and Jey Uso and beat them. When that happens, they could potentially end The Usos' historic reign as tag team champions.

