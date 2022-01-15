Drew McIntyre's 5 best WWE opponents

Drew McIntyre has had an interesting WWE career. He made his main roster debut in 2007 and was quickly declared the "Chosen One" by Vince McMahon. However, back then, Drew couldn't live up to the expectations.

To fulfill his destiny, McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017. The Scottish Warrior had the tough task of silencing his critics while justifying the potential Vince McMahon saw in him years ago. His determination eventually helped McIntyre become the WWE Champion.

However, some specific names made sure that Drew's Road to Redemption wasn't easy.

During this journey, Drew McIntyre battled highly-competitive superstars who pushed The Scottish Warrior to his limit. The two-time WWE Champion had to dig deep to overcome the challenges presented by these men.

In this article, let's take a look at Drew McIntyre's five greatest opponents who had memorable battles with the Scottish superstar.

#5. Bobby Lashley has outsmarted Drew McIntyre many times.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre share a long history. The two men were part of a dominant faction in 2018 alongside Baron Corbin. They terrorized the RAW roster for months before going their separate ways in April 2019.

When they met again in 2020, they were no longer friends but enemies. The two faced each other at Backlash 2020, where McIntyre barely survived Lashley's onslaught. The Almighty proved to be a perfect match for Drew's strength and forced him to step up his game.

Eight months later, Lashley became the reason for McIntyre's WWE title loss. After taking the WWE Championship off The Miz, Lashley fought Drew at WrestleMania 37. It was a highly-intense contest, where both competitors gave their everything to win. In the end, the champion managed to retain his title, thanks to the distraction caused by MVP.

Both men feuded for a few more months, with Lashley coming out on top every time. It's safe to say that Bobby Lashley was one of the toughest opponents Drew ever faced as he rarely succeeded in defeating The Almighty.

