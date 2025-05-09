4 Best WWE Storylines in Triple H's regime so far

Since taking over WWE's creative in 2022, Triple H has given fans some of the most talked-about storylines in recent memory. The Game brought back long-term storytelling, surprise returns, and emotional rivalries that actually made sense. From the Bloodline drama to underdog rises, the creative under Triple H has kept fans engaged for what’s next every week.

The essence of a star’s popularity has changed, and the success of a storyline is all about the storytelling and what it builds toward. Some storylines have completely changed careers, while others have brought life back to some of the most underrated stars in the industry.

Let’s check out the best storylines so far under the leadership of the 14-time World Champion.

#4. Chad Gable turns into a luchador

Chad Gable’s transformation into American El Grande is one of the most unexpected and incredible storylines of Triple H’s era. Known for his Olympic-style wrestling, Gable shocked fans by donning a colorful mask and embracing the Luchador style. He brought comedy, charisma, and in-ring brilliance all in one go.

Lately, the 38-year-old star has captured the WWE Speed Championship, giving the persona even more credibility and turning it into a fan-favorite gimmick. Under Triple H’s regime, Gable has proven he can be a top singles star with a fresh new identity that still fits his skills.

#3. The OG Bloodline reunion

The original Bloodline reunited at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, bringing back Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn on the same team after more than a year of drama and breakups. It was the first time since early 2023 that all four stood together, creating a big moment in Triple H’s era.

CM Punk was also added to the team, making the story even more unpredictable. This reunion was a reminder of the dominance the Bloodline had portrayed in the past and proved to be one of the most successful storylines under The Game’s watch. Further, the story also opened up several opportunities for the company, specifically with Punk's involvement.

#2. CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

CM Punk’s return to WWE in late 2023 kicked off one of the most personal rivalries in recent years. He and Drew McIntyre ended up making headlines all around the world with the intense action it featured throughout. It all started with intense promos and verbal jabs, but things escalated quickly into physical chaos.

The two clashed in multiple high-stakes matches, with Punk’s injury forcing a brief delay around WrestleMania XL. But after Punk returned, the animosity between them only got stronger. WWE has not featured a rivalry like this in years, and it would take years to match the intensity both men had and the matches they were a part of.

#1. Seth Rollins aligns with Paul Heyman at WWE WrestleMania 41

When it looked like CM Punk or Roman Reigns would walk out with a victory, Paul Heyman shocked everyone by turning on both. The Wiseman assisted Seth Rollins, helping him take out his former Shield brother and arch-rival.

The 38-year-old star pinned Reigns and allied with Heyman right after the bell. On WWE RAW, the duo even welcomed Bron Breakker into the mix. This sudden partnership has added major heat to Rollins' character and changed the company's landscape.

