Ranking the 4 best part-time WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar schedules are very hectic and grueling ones to keep up with. The company's talent is on the road for more than 300 days a year, entertaining the masses night after night with extreme physicality.

While they take time off every now and then, the full-time schedule is still highly taxing on their bodies and personal relationships.

Some superstars, however, have managed to negotiate lighter schedules for themselves, frequently taking extended time off between feuds or runs.

This has helped them prolong their careers by preventing their bodies from breaking down. On top of that, it has helped them become special attractions, with fans appreciating their presence more as it becomes rarer.

Here are four of the best WWE stars on part-time schedules.

#4 - Logan Paul

Logan Paul is a naturally gifted performer

YouTube sensation Logan Paul has taken to WWE like a fish takes to the water, putting on widely acclaimed performances in his first two matches. The Ultimate Influencer has signed with the company on the road to Summerslam 2022 and looks set to have a bright future.

With Logan's brother Jake being a well-known fan of the industry, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Paul brothers as a tag team in the future.

The Maverick has just joined the WWE roster, but he has the looks, athleticism and charisma to become the best celebrity crossover the company has ever seen.

Logan Paul won't be returning to WWE Television anytime soon as he has begun preparing for another boxing bout, which is currently rumored to take place in December 2022.

#3 - WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

WWE and WCW legend Goldberg has been on a part-time schedule since his shocking return from retirement in 2016.

The Icon has been one of the premier special attractions in the business since returning to the company in 2016. He has since gone on to become a two-time Universal champion, the only man to win a world title in the company as a Hall of Famer.

Goldberg's world title wins were poorly received by the majority of the WWE Universe because they came at the expense of younger talent who needed them more.

The WCW Legend also received a lot of criticism for his infamous match against The Undertaker at Super Showdown 2019. However, Goldberg has mostly been an asset to the company, putting over the likes of Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Master of Jackhammer can also take pride in having incredible matches with Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler, and perhaps the greatest squash match in history against Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016.

The 55-year-old has mastered the formula: return to a huge pop, have an entertaining buildup to the match, keep the match itself short, impactful and explosive.

#2 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The Ultimate Opportunist immerses himself in the product

In terms of committing to a gruesome WWE road schedule, no part-time superstar comes close to Edge. The Rated-R Superstar takes extended breaks from the company, but when he is around, he is all in.

On top of making the most of his well-earned lighter schedule, the eleven-time world champion is the best technical wrestler on the list.

Some highlights of Edge's part-time career include the underrated three-way build to the WrestleMania 37 main event for the Universal Championship and the legendary trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins.

The Rated R Superstar not only brings the heat at the top of the card but also elevates mid-card talent. So committed is the eleven-time world champion to the company's success that he was the first male Royal Rumble winner to treat the NXT champion as a viable WrestleMania challenge.

#1 - Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is perhaps the most dominant wrestler of all time. The Beast Incarnate has been a main event player since the beginning of his career due to his extremely rare mix of strength, agility, speed and believability. The former UFC champion has arguably the most impressive resume in combat sports.

As a result of his achievements in WWE, NJPW, UFC and amateur wrestling along with his well-known disdain for the company's hectic road schedule, The Beast works a part-time schedule.

This move, while unpopular with the wrestling fanbase during his 503-day Universal title reign, has proven to be a stroke of genius. Whenever Lesnar shows up, he is a huge draw and a special attraction who elevates the full-time talent he works with.

Additionally, whenever he holds a championship, it feels more prestigious through its absence. It also allows the remaining main eventers to position themselves as potential saviors to return the captive title to weekly television, where it belongs.

Lesnar last competed at this year's SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and The Beast was unsuccessful in capturing the titles and the match was well received by fans.

