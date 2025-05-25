4 betrayals that could happen on WWE RAW

Tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW will be the first edition of the red brand following Saturday Night's Main Event. Bronson Reed returned to the company at the show last night after missing several months of action due to a major injury.

Ad

Earlier today, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced multiple high-stakes matchups for tomorrow night's show. This week's episode of RAW is shaping up to be an eventful show as the company continues to build toward Money in the Bank 2025.

Listed below are four betrayals that could happen on RAW.

#4. Bronson Reed could betray Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker battled CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Zayn was set up for a Helluva Kick when Bronson Reed showed up through the crowd.

Ad

Trending

The 36-year-old attacked CM Punk and sent him crashing through the barricade. Bron Breakker then capitalized on the distraction and hit Zayn with a Spear to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.

Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins were enemies last year, but now appear to be on the same page. Reed may be planning on betraying Rollins tomorrow night on RAW and costing The Visionary his Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Ad

The former NXT North American Champion could have aligned with Rollins and Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event as a way of earning the former World Heavyweight Champion's trust, but may have no intentions of working with him moving forward.

#3. Chad Gable might decide to betray American Made

American Made's The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) will be competing in a title match tomorrow night on WWE RAW. The New Day is scheduled to put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against American Made and The War Raiders in a Triple Threat match.

Ad

Chad Gable may be growing tired of being the leader of American Made and could have lost faith in his stablemates. Gable could attack The Creed Brothers on RAW during the title match and cost the duo the opportunity to become champions. This would establish that Master Gable is working on his own ahead of his clash with El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

#2. Otis might betray Akira Tozawa

WWE Archive - Source: Getty

Rusev returned to WWE last month on RAW after spending the past few years in All Elite Wrestling. The Bulgarian Brute brutally attacked Alpha Academy and then defeated Otis in a singles match on the May 5 edition of the red brand.

Ad

Akira Tozawa has wanted a match against Rusev for the past couple of weeks, but has not been medically cleared to compete. However, Adam Pearce announced earlier today that Tozawa will be facing the former AEW star during tomorrow night's show.

Otis is a former Money in the Bank winner but has not had much success as a member of Alpha Academy. He could decide to attack Tozawa tomorrow night and leave his faction behind for good.

Ad

#1. Dominik Mysterio could cost Finn Balor his MITB qualifying match

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor during a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He successfully defended the title against Penta at WWE Backlash after El Grande Americano interfered in the bout.

Ad

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day last week, and she gave Dirty Dom a box of chicken tenders as a gift. Mysterio may have an issue with Balor meddling in his relationship during Liv Morgan's hiatus from the company and may opt to take action tomorrow night.

The Prince is scheduled to compete against Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio could cost Balor the match, and it may lead to the end of The Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More