Adam Pearce announces several high-stakes matches for WWE RAW

Adam Pearce announced several high-stakes matchups for he upcoming edition of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will be the first show following Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE shared a video featuring RAW GM Adam Pearce today, and he announced several major matches for tomorrow night's show. There will be two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, as well as a Triple Threat Match for the World Tag Team Championship. Also, Rusev will be in action against Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa.

"Tomorrow, two Money in the Bank qualifiers for the Men's Money in the Bank. It will be Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. And, Chad Gable takes on Dragon Lee and Penta. Don't forget, the World Tag Team Championship is on the line with Triple Threat rules in effect. The New Day defends against the War Raiders and American Made. And he asked for it, and now he gets it. Akira Tozawa one-on-one with Rusev," he said.

Money in the Bank 2025 will air live on June 7 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Wrestling insider comments on Finn Balor's future on WWE RAW

WrestleVotes recently discussed Finn Balor's future on WWE RAW and noted that the company had big plans for him.

Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day last week on the red brand, and the former NXT Women's Champion gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider stated that Balor would be heavily involved in the company's plans this summer, but was unsure if it would lead to the veteran capturing a title:

''Same thing he's been doing. A lot of people have been saying when we reported that he's in line for a 'push' back in January, people thought he was going to win a title, he's gonna do this, he's gonna do that. If you look, he's been one of the more featured wrestlers since the move on Netflix. He's wrestling almost every week. They're doing their best to get him on TV and he's doing a great job at losing, as crazy as that sounds, although he did win last night. So, I would just expect more appearances and more action for Finn Balor. Whether that equals a title, I don't know." [From 17:12 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The winners of the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches earn a future WWE title shot. It will be fascinating to see which superstars win their qualifying matches tomorrow on RAW.

