WWE makes major storyline change ahead of Bronson Reed's return - Reports

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the surprise return of Bronson Reed. The RAW heavyweight suffered a serious ankle injury in November, putting himself on the shelf indefinitely after undergoing surgery a week later. Reed got hurt after performing a Tsunami on Roman Reigns from the top of the cage at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, but he used his signature splash to make a statement at SNME. Now, sources have disclosed an update on his new alliance.

WWE opened its 39th Saturday Night's Main Event with a 13-minute tag team showcase that saw Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker defeat CM Punk and Sami Zayn. As Paul Heyman distracted Zayn from ringside, Reed made his surprise return to decimate Punk through the barricade, allowing Breakker to finish Sami with a Spear. After the match, Breakker seemed unsure about the Aussie Superstar, but The Visionary embraced his former foe before Punk was flattened with a devastating Tsunami for trying to grab The Wise Man.

The King of Monsters has officially joined Breakker, Rollins, and Heyman, but it appears this was a change made by WWE's Creative Team. Fightful Select adds that coming out of WrestleMania 41 and the group's formation, the plan was for the trio to move forward, and there were no plans to add another member to their ranks.

Officials have been high on Reed for some time, and it's believed his feud with Rollins was to continue upon returning at some point. It remains to be seen when these directions were changed. The SNME XXXIX opener was produced by Adam Pearce and Robert Roode.

Reed is rumored for a return match on RAW. His last bout came at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024, where he joined The Bloodline 2.0 in a losing effort against CM Punk and The OG Bloodline. Two weeks before that, Reed defeated Rollins in the RAW rematch of Rollins' win at Crown Jewel on November 2.

Triple H reacts to Bronson Reed's WWE SNME return

Bronson Reed made a surprise return in the WWE SNME opener to help Bron Breakker and former rival Seth Rollins defeat CM Punk and Sami Zayn while Paul Heyman watched from ringside. Triple H took to X to react to the angle, and the Chief Content Officer needed just two words to get his point across.

"Earth-quaking impact... #SNME," Triple H wrote.

Reed has never teamed with Rollins or Breakker. However, he worked the 2023 Elimination Chamber with Rollins and traded wins with The Visionary last November.

