4 betrayals that could take place at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE's next big premium live event will be taking place later this month. Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is set to air on Saturday, November 25. The show will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

According to WrestleTix, which tracks the ticket sales of major wrestling shows, the Survivor Series Premium Live Event is looking to be packed. Over 16,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. Not only that, but the company will feature a reduced set to fit the thousands of fans looking to attend the show.

So far, three big-time bouts have been confirmed for the show. The Intercontinental Championship and the Women's World Championship are set to be defended. Additionally, a Men's WarGames Match has been revealed.

A handful of other matches are expected for the event, including a second WarGames Match. This article will look at some of the stars confirmed or likely attending the big event and the major betrayals that may follow. This includes stars being kicked out of stables and a return going sideways.

Below are four betrayals that could take place at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Seth Rollins could turn against Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, meaning he is arguably the second top champion in WWE. In fact, it could be argued that he is the second top champion in all of pro wrestling, behind Roman Reigns.

Arguably, his greatest rival is Cody Rhodes. The pair had three all-time classic matches in WWE last year. Their rivalry was quite heated, which makes the fact that they are on the same WarGames team this year all the more interesting. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes are friends, but The American Nightmare and the Visionary are not.

Both men agreed to put their past behind them for one night, but it may not actually happen. Seth accepting Cody's offer may be a ruse, and the World Heavyweight Champion could attack Rhodes in the match and cost them the win at Survivor Series WarGames.

#3. Finn Balor could kick Damian Priest out of The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins will have their work cut out for them at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The four babyfaces will be battling The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh.

Unfortunately, there may be drama within the group. Fans were taken aback when Damian Priest claimed to be the leader of the faction on WWE RAW. His fellow stablemates were also surprised, which led to Priest taking back the comment.

Still, there is a chance that the comment did not sit well with the faction. If that is the case, they may remove Priest from the stable at Survivor Series WarGames. In fact, Finn Balor may be the one to do it following the issues that plagued the fearsome faction over the past few months.

#2. Damage CTRL could betray Bayley

Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is one of WWE's top factions. The stable first formed at SummerSlam 2022 when Bayley returned from her injury. She was joined by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The rest, as they say, was history.

Recently, however, Damage CTRL has changed. IYO SKY is the WWE Women's Champion, and she recruited Kairi Sane to join the group. This was done behind Bayley's back. If that was not enough, Asuka also joined the group, which was again done without keeping Bayley in the loop.

Many believe that Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Asuka are gearing up to turn against The Role Model. If there ends up being a Women's WarGames Match, as many expect, Bayley could fall victim to her stablemates if they lose.

#1. Randy Orton could betray Jey Uso if he returns to WWE programming

Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023.

As noted, The Judgment Day will battle the team of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Many fans believe the match will change from a four vs. four style bout to a five vs. five match.

Drew McIntyre will inevitably join Team Judgment Day if the bout's style is changed. Alternatively, many believe that a returning Randy Orton could be the man to join the babyface side. This is partially due to his relationship with Cody Rhodes.

However, prior to Orton's injury, he was embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline. In fact, it was The Usos who helped take him out. If Orton does return as part of the babyface squad, he may lay Jey out with an RKO as the ultimate form of payback.

Which possibility has the most chances of coming to fruition at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.