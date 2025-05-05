4 betrayals that could have been teased for WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 will air live this Saturday night from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. There are only four matches confirmed for the PLE so far, but the promotion could add some more in the final days before the show.

Ad

John Cena will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. Becky Lynch will be challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and Jacob Fatu will be putting the United States Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Gunther and Pat McAfee will also be squaring off in a singles match at the PLE this weekend.

However, listed below are four possible betrayals that might have been teased by WWE over time, and they could take place at Backlash 2025:

Ad

Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

#4. Finn Balor might betray Dominik Mysterio at WWE Backlash

Mysterio wins the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match. It was Dirty Dom's first singles title win on the main roster, and he successfully defended against Penta on the April 21 edition of WWE RAW after JD McDonagh interfered in the match.

Ad

Tension has been brewing between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio for a while now. Mysterio pinned Balor at WrestleMania to become the new Intercontinental Champion, and the inaugural Universal Title holder may decide to get his revenge at Backlash. The veteran could attack Mysterio backstage during the PLE to set up a rivalry between the two stars moving in the weeks ahead.

#3. Seth Rollins could betray Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have aligned with Paul Heyman on WWE television. Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 and helped Rollins pick up the victory in the Triple Threat Match.

Ad

Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of last week's edition of RAW due to the referee stopping the match. Seth Rollins then hit an already beaten-down Zayn with a Stomp after the match and posed with Breakker and Heyman following the attack.

The Visionary is known to be cunning and could still want his old friend Sami Zayn to be a part of his faction on the red brand. He could have just been using Breakker to protect himself from Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Now with that job done, he could decide to attack Breakker backstage at Backlash to give the young gun a lesson on how to be ruthless.

Ad

#2. Jade Cargill may attack Tiffany Stratton at Backlash

Stratton and Cargill stand tall on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Naomi and Nia Jax in the main event of this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Cargill took a look at Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship before handing it back to The Buff Barbie after the match.

Ad

The 32-year-old had been involved in a personal rivalry with Naomi, but defeated The Glow in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. She has already decided that it is time to go after the Women's Championship, and faces Nia Jax this Friday to determine the number one contender.

If The Storm prevails over Jax, she could then decide to unleash a backstage attack on Stratton this Saturday night at Backlash to show her dominance over the champion before they meet in the ring.

Ad

#1. Solo Sikoa could cost Jacob Fatu the United States Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu will be defending the United States Championship against Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre at Backlash 2025. Fatu captured the title by defeating The Megastar at WWE WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Solo Sikoa approached SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis this past Friday on SmackDown and suggested that the GM was trying to make things difficult for Fatu. Aldis responded by suggesting that Sikoa was the one getting in Fatu's way, to which the 32-year-old didn't have a response.

Sikoa may be growing jealous of Jacob Fatu's success and could finally decide to betray the United States Champion at Backlash. The veteran could interfere in the Fatal Four-Way Match and cost Fatu the title this Saturday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More