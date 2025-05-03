WWE makes a huge announcement on Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman after injuring Sami Zayn

Paul Heyman flipped the WWE Universe on its head when he and Seth Rollins joined forces at WrestleMania 41. They have since added Bron Breakker to their ranks.

The former Intercontinental Champion laid out both CM Punk and Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania. He did the same to Sami Zayn earlier this week, after he rejected The Visionary's proposal to join them or move to SmackDown. Breakker defeated The Honorary Uce via referee stoppage, before he and Rollins attacked him after the match.

Following the destruction they caused, WWE officially announced that the trio will appear on next week's episode of RAW. This was announced during SmackDown last night. They are expected to deliver a message to the fans.

While they aren't currently booked for the Backlash premium live event next weekend, Seth Rollins will likely lead his new group to another impactful outing. It will be interesting to see which WWE star will be the next to confront him, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

However, don't expect any new members. Multiple reports have stated that this will remain a three-man group for the foreseeable future. While plans could change at any time, it looks like WWE is in the building phase with this unit, with Seth Rollins at the wheel.

