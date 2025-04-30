WWE News Roundup: Former Women's Champion announces pregnancy; Liv Morgan to vacate her title? Plans for Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. This time, we have some big stories involving names like Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and others.

Ad

A huge match has been confirmed for Backlash, and WWE's plans for The Visionary's group have come to light. Elsewhere, a former SmackDown Women's Champion has announced that she is pregnant.

We will get to that, and the rest of the stories, right now.

#1. Carmella announces her second pregnancy

Former WWE Superstar Leah Van Dale (fka Carmella) has revealed that she and Corey Graves are expecting their second child together. She took to Instagram to post a few pictures and a video of herself with her husband:

Ad

Trending

"All in perfect time.. our new chapter begins this fall 🤍," she wrote.

Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Carmella and Corey Graves on the fantastic news. The couple welcomed their first child, Dimitri, in November 2023.

#2. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria confirmed for Backlash 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following their confrontation on Monday Night RAW, WWE has officially announced that Becky Lynch will face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. This comes a week after The Man turned heel on her Irish counterpart, with the two winning and losing the Women's Tag Team Championship within 24 hours.

#3. WWE's plans for Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman (Image via WWE.com)

Much has been speculated over who will join Seth Rollins' new faction, following Bron Breakker's arrival last week. However, it seems like this will remain a three-man operation for now.

Ad

During a recent Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that there aren't any plans to add any new members "any time soon." This was also part of a report from Fightful Select, although plans are subject to change.

The new group with Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker will reportedly bear no resemblance to any previous faction. It may instead become a template for future stables.

#4. Will Liv Morgan vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Title?

Liv Morgan will be going on hiatus from WWE to film a Hollywood movie. While the project has not been announced yet, it is said to be "jaw-dropping." However, this raises the question of whether Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be allowed to keep the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

They recently won the title but will not be able to defend it while The Miracle Kid is away. According to WrestleVotes on the Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will remain the Women's Tag Team Champions, and they aren't in danger of vacating the belt despite the former's absence:

"I think they're going to keep them on The Judgment Day. I mean, they made note of her taking this role last night on TV. So, I'd imagine they're going to keep the belts as is, and when she's back, they'll go back to defending them," he said.

Ad

Morgan has reportedly bagged a "major dramatic role," with high expectations for the movie she will be part of. It remains to be seen how much time The Judgment Day member will miss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More