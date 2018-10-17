4 better choices as Intercontinental Champion than Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is the current Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins arrived at the main roster with a bang with the Shield, but his career truly peaked when he betrayed his brothers and turned heel. From then on, he went on to become a Triple Crown and a Grand Slam champion. At present, he has reunited with the Shield and is the current Intercontinental Champion.

Rollins has been on fire since beating Reigns and Cena in the same night in a gauntlet match and has been a worthy IC champ defending the title every week with his Intercontinental Open Challenges.

Rollins won the IC title for the second time in his career after beating Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam, but, a day later, the Shield reunited and his entire focus has been on the stable.

The championship was not defended in the last two PPVs, and with Seth taking part in the World Cup, it won't be featured on WWE Crown Jewel as well. As good as Seth is, the championship is a mere prop in his hands and needs to be passed on to someone who can get the rub from it.

In this article, we would be going through the possible options who can carry the prestigious belt.

#4 Finn Balor

Balor was the first ever Universal Champion

How the mighty has fallen. With no mistake of his own, Balor has fallen down the ranks, so deep, that he hasn't won a title in over two years and has been reduced to either being a glorified enhancement talent or being in meaningless feuds against the likes of Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal, or even worse being stuck in a team with Bailey even on the main shows.

Balor was one of the biggest imports from New Japan Pro Wresting, and was the biggest star to come out of WWE's developmental brand, NXT. He defeated Roman Reigns clean on his first night on the main roster and went on to beat Seth Rollins to become the first ever Universal champion.

Finn winning the title could elevate his stature once again to the main event level and he would prove to be a good successor to Seth Rollins defending the title more often.

