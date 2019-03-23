4 Big Things Vince McMahon Could Be Offering Batista In His New WWE Run

Will The Animal unleash big time?

With his anomalous fashion and intimidating contentions, one can't help but admit that Batista is finally getting the spotlight he deserves on Monday Night Raw.

The former World Champion is currently entangled in a blockbuster feud with Triple H which would see them slug it out at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 35.

Although both Triple H and Batista share an intriguing history together, both of them have been successful in bringing an element of authenticity to their riveting feud.

Whilst The Game will enter MetLife Stadium as the protagonist in this bout, The Animal would put his antagonism on full display when he slugs it out with the 14-time World Champion.

If Batista's last run with the WWE is anything to take into consideration, then he definitely looks a bit more convincing and decisive in his role as a heel.

Furthermore, it's understandable why Batista would want to lock horns with Triple H at WrestleMania. The former World Champ has often expressed his desire of having a final retirement match with The Cerebral Assassin at the visual extravaganza.

However, this could be an interesting chance for Vince McMahon to finally capitalize on Batista's menacing personality and propel him as one of the biggest heels in the business.

Since there's no confirmation on whether Batista has signed a long-term contract with the WWE, one wonders where this all will be heading by the time WrestleMania hits our screens.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 4 big things Vince McMahon could be offering Batista in his new WWE run.

#1 Retiring Triple H at The Grandest Stage of Them All

Could we see this happening?

One of the biggest elements that makes this match even more interesting is the two superstars wanting to tear each other apart and end each other's career.

Whilst Triple H has been influential in catapulting the future of this business at The Show of Shows, this could possibly be the right time for The Game to call it a day and give undeniable heat to Batista.

A decision of this magnitude would benefit The Animal who could run riot on Monday Night Raw with the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Drew Mcintyre.

It would be an absolute travesty if Dave returns back to the squared circle only to fall down to The Cerebral Assassin at WrestleMania.

Since both the superstars are scheduled to slug it out in a No Holds Barred Match, I'm definitely expecting a war between the two which would eventually conclude with Batista destroying Triple H.

Even if the company plays an unauthentic retirement angle after WrestleMania, this could give Batista enough time to portray a menacing heel on a weekly basis before we get another blockbuster showdown at WrestleMania 36.

