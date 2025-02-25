4 biggest heel turns to expect before WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania season is here! The biggest wrestling event of the year will take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. The Road to 'Mania comes with exciting stories and angles. One way Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials can get attention is by major heel turns, babyface turns, and swerves. Heel turns, in particular, can be effective.

Ad

There are several potential heel turns on the horizon. This article will take a look at four different stars who could potentially turn heel on the Road To WrestleMania. At least three of these seem quite likely, though anything can happen in World Wrestling Entertainment. Who should you expect to turn heel?

Below are the four biggest heel turns to expect before WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Bianca Belair may be revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest female stars of the modern era. She is a three-time WWE Women's Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and former Women's Tag Team Champion. She has done nearly all there is to do.

The EST of WWE was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Jade Cargill. However, Jade was found brutally assaulted in November 2024, which led to Belair teaming up with Naomi instead. They lost the gold on RAW last night.

Ad

While security footage showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking off near the area of the attack, many still suspect Bianca Belair could be responsible. In the coming weeks, it could come out that The EST attacked her tag team partner. This could be the heel turn she's needed to freshen up after almost five years as a main roster babyface.

#3. Dakota Kai could snap on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dakota Kai is one of the best female stars in WWE who has yet to hold a singles title. While she has come close at various points, the Damage CTRL member has ultimately come up short. Still, she persists and keeps pushing.

The Kicking Kiwi had a tough night on WWE RAW. She battled Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title but ultimately lost. After showing respect to Lyra, Dakota was then attacked by Ivy Nile on the entrance stage.

Ad

Kai seeing the success of Lyra, compounded by her own failures, could lead to a heel turn. This will be even worse if IYO SKY manages to dethrone Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship next week. At some point, something has to be given to Kai. A heel turn could do the trick.

#2. Cody Rhodes could turn heel and join The Rock

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion for over 10 months. He captured the gold at WrestleMania 40 and has since successfully defended the title against Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, and Solo Sikoa.

During last Friday's SmackDown, The American Nightmare had a bizarre interaction with The Rock. The Final Boss returned to television and revealed that wanted Cody's soul. Essentially, he wants Rhodes to work for him directly and become his champion, for better or worse.

Ad

Right now, fans don't know if Cody Rhodes will accept the role or not. Cody will give The Rock his decision at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. However, if Rhodes does become The Final Boss' champion, he will become a heel. This could dramatically shake things up moving forward.

#1. John Cena could shockingly turn heel if Cody Rhodes doesn't

While Cody Rhodes certainly could give The Rock his soul and turn heel, there is a chance that the Undisputed WWE Champion won't do that, too. Instead, Rhodes could decline the offer and make an enemy out of The Final Boss.

Ad

If this happens, The Rock could look for someone else to become his number one guy. In what would be a shocking moment, John Cena could turn heel and join his former rival. This is because Cena could very well win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

If Cena wins the bout, he faces Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. If The Rock can get The Franchise Player to turn heel, the two could try to take Cody down at The Show of Shows. This would give fans heel John Cena for the first time in over two decades, but it would also make for a compelling story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback