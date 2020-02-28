4 things WWE could have done differently at WWE Super Showdown (27th February, 2020)

WWE Super Showdown was a decent watch as we saw some good wrestling action, an incredible return, and a huge surprise, to go along with a few things that left a lot to be desired.

The show started with The OC successfully beating The Viking Raiders, while The Undertaker returned and won the Tuwaiq Trophy, much to the surprise of everyone in Saudi Arabia.

The Miz & Morrison became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions and Angel Garza got the better of Humberto Carillo again. Furthermore, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy retained the RAW Tag Team Titles, before Mansoor defeated Dolph Ziggler.

Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Championship in a very short bout against Ricochet, while Roman Reigns comprehensively defeated King Corbin in a Steel Cage Match. Bayley, quite expectedly, retained the WWE Women's Championship but the main event shocked everyone.

Goldberg successfully defeated The Fiend to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Here are the four things WWE could have done differently at the pay-per-view.

#4 Angel Garza defeating Humberto Carrillo again

This week on RAW, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo battled it out in a singles contest in a match that was won by Garza. So when WWE announced a rematch between the two for WWE Super Showdown, one expected Carrillo to get his redemption.

But, instead, Garza got a cheap win over Carillo on Thursday night, which isn't really a good thing as far as Carrillo is concerned. If this feud continues from this point on, Carrillo taking two losses against Garza wouldn't really make much sense. Hence it could have been much better if Humberto won this bout, as that would have kept the excitement around the feud going.

#3 R-Truth pinning the United States Champion

The Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Trophy was a brilliant watch, to say the least, as we witnessed The Undertaker's return. He pinned AJ Styles to win the match but before that, we saw an incredible performance from R-Truth, who pinned Bobby Lashley and Andrade, and got the better of Erick Rowan because he was disqualified due to the use of his cage.

It was great to watch R-Truth getting some wins but pinning Andrade - the United States Champion - could've and should've been avoided. Andrade returned at WWE Super Showdown after he was suspended for 30 days by WWE and it would have been better if he won against R-Truth and then lost to Styles.

Andrade needed some momentum before his RAW return but this loss might have done the exact opposite.

#2 Brock Lesnar squashing Ricochet

Why would one want to do this?

Over the years, we have seen how well Brock Lesnar has worked with men like Ricochet, and he has put on some absolute classics against the likes of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan, but at WWE Super Showdown, the thing that everyone feared happened.

Lesnar squashed Ricochet in a match that didn't last long and, quite expectedly, retained the WWE Championship, thereby sending a message to Drew McIntyre. This squash match didn't help Ricochet as it made him look incredibly weak.

It would have been way better if Ricochet lasted at least 5 or 10 minutes in the bout, but unfortunately, that didn't happen and it left a sour taste.

#1 The Fiend's loss

G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

The unthinkable happened on Thursday night as Goldberg overcame The Fiend Bray Wyatt and became the new WWE Universal Champion just before WrestleMania 36.

But the result didn't go down well with the WWE Universe and quite understandably so. The Fiend, quite frankly, was the hottest thing in WWE for quite some time but this result might have changed that for the worse.

The Fiend should have retained the Universal Championship at WWE Super Showdown but, instead, he lost a match that he shouldn't have and in the end, that disappointed the most.

It would be interesting to see where The Fiend goes from here as this loss has derailed his momentum.