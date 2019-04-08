×
4 Biggest things WWE secretly told us at WrestleMania 35

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.72K   //    08 Apr 2019, 17:40 IST

It was a blockbuster show
It was a blockbuster show

The 35th edition of WrestleMania was astounding as Vince McMahon's billion dollar company delivered an entertaining show. The expectations were sky-high for the event, and the company did not let down the fans. Every title was on the line, and some exciting non-title matches took place at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Seth Rollins won his maiden Universal Title after defeating Brock Lesnar while Kofi Kingston made history by grabbing the WWE World Title. Moreover, Becky Lynch won the main event after beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

US Champion Samoa Joe showed his dominance as he squashed Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor became the two-time Intercontinental Champion after bringing back his alter ego. Surprisingly, Kurt Angle lost his retirement match against Baron Corbin, but Triple H managed to save his career. Moreover, John Cena brought back his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick after a long period, and he had an entertaining segment with Elias.

Here we discuss four things WWE secretly told us at WrestleMania 35.

#4 We could see the Doctor of Thuganomics in the future


Vintage Cena
Vintage Cena

There is no denying the return of the Doctor of Thuganomics was one of the best WrestleMania moments of the year. The sixteen-time World Champion John Cena brought back his old gimmick which garnered the attention of the WWE Universe. Without the presence of The Undertaker, Stone Cold or The Rock this year, the old school John Cena definitely brought back memories.

Though he used the gimmick once in 2012, he totally ditched it 14 years ago. It is essentially a heel gimmick, and it was captivating to see Cena in a bad guy persona after a long time. Since Cena is currently a part-timer, we might see the Doctor of Thuganomics again after the Show of Shows. Considering the popularity of the character in the Ruthless Aggression Era, it might fresh things up as Cena has been a babyface over a decade.  


1 / 4 NEXT
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers interesting reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
