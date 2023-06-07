4 blockbuster feuds for Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

The potential addition of Bron Breakker to the WWE RAW division will change the complexion of the brand. Hailed as one of the most dominating wrestlers in NXT, the strength and intensity bought by the 25-year-old result in banger matches. It would naturally make him a top star on the main roster.

Earlier reports stated that the former two-time NXT Champion was in line for a main roster entry in August. A challenge made recently to a world champion has fueled speculation of an imminent breakthrough. Breakker is currently gunning for the top title in the developmental brand and could join RAW once that saga ends.

In this list, we will look at four feuds for Bron Breakker on WWE RAW.

#4. Xavier Woods (The New Day)

Xavier Woods is an elite tag team star but has had to compete solo with Big E and Kofi Kingston being injured. The trombone specialist oozes charisma and has put on compelling matches to put over up-and-coming heels on WWE RAW. Most recently, he squared up against Gunther and Dominik Mysterio.

Woods hasn't been part of a long-term feud for a while. Thus, he could be pitted as Bron Breakker's first opponent. The other members of The New Day may eventually join the action, stacking up the odds against Breakker, who thrives on competition.

#3. Matt Riddle

Two superstars known for their agility, Matt Riddle and Bron Breakker have the capability to put on epic performances. Streamlining the first-time-ever clashes on WWE RAW are going to be their personas. The Original Bro relishes his funkiness but it will be met by Breakker's no-nonsense attitude.

Riddle is an upper-mid card star, and breakouts from NXT usually land in that position. The potential rivals could develop a heated story inside the ring while also putting each other over – the best example of this being Gunther's program with Sheamus.

#2. Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker has taken aim at the biggest hero in WWE today. This Tuesday, he challenged World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Although he called out the first-ever NXT Champion for a fight on the white-and-gold brand, the latest challenge has hinted at a future debut on WWE RAW.

Rollins hasn't reacted to Bron's message, probably privately chuckling at the audacity of the youngster. This has given Breakker the license to confront Seth and call him out for not being a fighting champion. Such a showdown will be a one-way ticket for the former NXT Champion to be the face of WWE RAW.

#1. Gunther vs. Bron Breakker could be recreated on WWE RAW

Gunther has been the epitome of dominance in WWE but he has been thwarted before. Besides Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker boasts a clean win over his fellow-powerhouse. Their story could be resumed once Breakker arrives on the main roster and could set up a gradual face turn for Imperium.

The Ring General, who is rumored to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, will be just a month short of rewriting the history books in August. If Bron Breakker debuts around SummerSlam, it'll be an opportune time to script a story that ends up with Gunther defending his title while on the verge of greatness.

Since being dominated by Breakker in April last year, Gunther has been demanding a rematch. He is open to a long-term story and is confident that "both will run into each other again in the future."

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes