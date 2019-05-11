×
4 Blockbuster Opponents for Brock Lesnar's Rumored Retirement match at WrestleMania 36

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    11 May 2019, 22:54 IST

Who could retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36?
Who could retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36?

There have been rumors running rampant that Brock Lesnar has told Vince McMahon he will be retiring at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, Florida. This comes after The Beast recently retired from mixed martial arts. It seems he is slowly winding up his career to be fully retired from everything. There could be many potential opponents for Lesnar's last WWE match.

He will return next month in Saudi Arabia and could also work more pay-per-views this year since it could be his last year with the company. Now there are various WWE superstars who deserve a chance to face The Beast at next year's WrestleMania, but we will pick out those who could possibly become the next big thing in WWE.

So, here are four WWE Superstars who could possibly retire Lesnar at WrestleMania 36...

#4 Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle could retire Brock Lesnar.
Matt Riddle could retire Brock Lesnar.

Matt Riddle has not yet debuted on the main roster. He is currently competing as an NXT Superstar. Riddle has called Lesnar out before, claiming he will be the one to ultimately retire The Beast. Recently he even twitted that he wants to face The Beast at WrestleMania 36 after the rumor broke out on Lesnar potentially retiring at the event.


Riddle would be a great choice to retire Lesnar, since he has a similar background. He is a former mixed martial artist and soon transitioned to wrestling. Riddle could be called-up to the main roster in the next few months. From there, WWE could begin the build to this match for WrestleMania 36 where his main roster career could get a huge boost.

#3 Braun Strowman


Braun Strowman could retire Brock Lesnar.
Braun Strowman could retire Brock Lesnar.

Braun Strowman was one of the hottest stars of WWE in 2017. He was beloved by the fans and they wanted him to become a main event star. But that never happened, as whenever Strowman climbs to the main event scene, he gets pushed down the card. There also have been rumors that Vince McMahon doesn't think that Strowman is a main event level star.

Well, that could change if Strowman retires Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, as that win itself would be huge for his career and it could begin a possible main event level push. Strowman has faced Lesnar before twice for the Universal Title and has lost both times; a third and final meeting should be the crowning achievement of the career of The Monster Among Men.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
WrestleMania 35 The Wyatt Family The Shield WWE Brock Lesnar Lars Sullivan WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE What If
